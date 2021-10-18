Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tesco launches first checkout-free high street store

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 12.06am
Shoppers will need to use the Tesco.com app (Ben Stevens/Parsons Media/PA)
Tesco is launching its first checkout-free high street store where shoppers can pick up their groceries and leave without the need for a till.

It is latest retail giant to open a store where checkouts are replaced by high-tech cameras designed to track the items shoppers place in their baskets.

The firm’s high street store trial, which it has called GetGo, launches in High Holborn in London on Tuesday.

Tesco launch their first Frictionless Store in Holborn, London, UK. (Ben Steven/Parsons Media/PA)
Amazon launched its first Amazon Go grocery shop in the UK in February, before expanding to five more sites, while Aldi opened its own till-free shop last month.

Tesco had already been testing its “frictionless” technology at a trial site within the supermarket group’s headquarters in Welwyn Garden City since 2019.

The retailer said the technology had now been lifted from the trial site after a lengthy period of testing and improvements.

To use the store, shoppers will need to use the Tesco.com app, scanning this in as they enter the store.

Tesco first trialled its "frictionless" technology in 2019 (Ben Stevens/Parsons Media/PA)
They will then pick up the items they wish to buy and walk straight out of the store, receiving a receipt and being charged for the products once they have left.

It will register the items people pick up using cameras as well as weight sensors to recognise when items are taken off shelves.

The new model of shopping is taking place in a Tesco Express it launched as a cashless store in 2018.

It stressed that the move away from cashiers will not reduce the number of staff employed in stores, with the High Holborn site continuing to employ 22 workers, which it says is in line with other convenience stores.

There is also a section in the store specifically for age-restricted products, with a separate exit where staff will check ID.

Tesco Frictionless Store Opening
Kevin Tindall, managing director of Tesco Convenience, said: “This is a really exciting moment for Tesco as we launch GetGo with customers.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the shopping experience and our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time.

“This is currently just a one-store trial, but we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond.”

