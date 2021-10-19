Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 19

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 1.44am
Fallout following the killing of Sir David Amess leads most of the Tuesday papers, including calls to end online hatred, moves on counter-terrorism and the realisation of the late MP’s hopes to have Southend declared a city.

The Daily Mail splashes with a photo from CCTV of Ali Harbi Ali walking on a footpath under the headline of “Suspect’s stroll to scene of carnage”.

The Times runs the same photo beside a lead story forecasting an overhaul of the Government’s counter-terrorism strategy, including recommendations for MI5 to have more control over the deradicalisation programme Prevent.

The Guardian says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to enact “David’s law” following the lethal attack on the veteran MP, to crack down on social media abuse of public figures and end anonymity online.

Metro runs a similar story under a headline of “Time to end the online hatred”.

The Daily Mirror leads with its own investigation, which it says shows videos by extremist “hate preacher” Anjem Choudary can still be found online despite them being removed from YouTube in 2016.

And defiant MPs have vowed to continue to meet the public face-to-face despite Sir David’s murder, according to the i.

On the coming change of status for Southend, the Daily Express calls it “a city born of grief, love and respect”.

The Daily Telegraph also reports on Southend’s coming city status in honour of Sir David’s long campaign to that end, but leads on coronavirus and fears for vulnerable people this winter due to the slowness of the booster vaccination rollout.

And The Independent carries a similar theme, saying five million people in the UK are yet to take up booster jabs, while running a large photo of former US secretary of state Colin Powell following his death from Covid complications.

In other news, the Financial Times says traders are predicting the Bank of England will raise interest rates “as soon as next month”.

And the Daily Star takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the latest shortages in Britain, saying recent data on children’s names has shown the nation is running low on Nigels.

