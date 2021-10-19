Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Travis Fimmel reveals why he was attracted to ‘genius’ Zone 414 character

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 7.04am
Travis Fimmel (Niall Carson/PA)
Travis Fimmel (Niall Carson/PA)

Travis Fimmel has said he wanted to play his “genius” character in Zone 414 as he was keen to portray someone who is “so dark and messed up”.

The new film sees the Vikings star play sinister tech businessman Marlon Veidt, who has created a world populated by AI machines which are being trialled by the government in an area called Zone 414.

Fimmel said the film creates an “interesting world”.

“There’s a reason why you create a world of robots. It’s because you are very lonely or do not feel like you fit in in the real world, so you have to create your own.”

Director Andrew Baird said his vision for the film was initially “very prudent and lean”.

“And I took, initially, influence from the [William] Friedkin movie Cruising, set in the Meatpacking District in the 80s and those underground clubs,” he added.

“Then the movie grew because of the great cast we got on board and Universal came in and Paramount came in and it grew, and it certainly became a more lavish production.

“Moviemaking is like house building, it develops, and then you bring on the cast.”

He added: “I’m just really proud of what we’ve been able to assemble and everybody involved were incredibly committed to it and I’m just incredibly proud of the cast that we got for the movie.

“It’s a strange little world that they inhabit but there are some great characters in there played by some great actors.”

Zone 414 was released in cinemas earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier