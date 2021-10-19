Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

O’Neill calls for party leaders meeting to discuss continuation of legacy talks

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 11.46am
Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Sinn Fein vice president has called for a meeting of Northern Ireland’s party leaders to discuss whether to continue the legacy talks process.

Michelle O’Neill said there has been “no meaningful engagement” over legacy since Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced plans in July.

Those included a proposal to end all Troubles prosecutions which has been widely criticised.

Regional cabinet meeting – Bristol
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Government has been set to consult with political parties and victim groups before introducing legislation in the autumn.

However in a letter to the British and Irish governments, Michelle O’Neill said there had been “little progress on commitments from the governments to a process of intense engagement”.

She said she has written to Mr Lewis and the Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney urging them to convene an urgent party leader roundtable meeting on legacy issues.

“That meeting should discuss whether there is any value in continuing with the so-called ‘Multi-Party Talks on Legacy’ trumpeted by the two governments in a joint communique on June 28,” she said.

“To date there has been no meaningful engagement on the issues.

“There has been an absence of papers, no notes taken of meetings and three months on since the governments’ pledge of a process of intense engagement, no working groups have been established.”

Ms O’Neill also voiced concern at a lack of independent international input to the legacy process.

“I have yet to get any satisfactory response about why this has not progressed or about the British government’s intentions,” she said.

“The British government has delayed implementation of the Stormont House Agreement for seven years.

“It’s difficult to come to any other conclusion than the British government is running down the clock until it brings forward its discredited amnesty proposals.

“That is unacceptable.

“It is my view that there is an immediate need to convene a party leaders’ roundtable to review the process to date and determine whether there is a process worth continuing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier