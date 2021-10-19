Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Johnny Mercer ‘devastated at death of dear friend Dennis Hutchings’

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 12.02pm
Johnny Mercer with Dennis Hutchings at Laganside Courts in Belfast earlier this month (Peter Morrison/PA)
Johnny Mercer with Dennis Hutchings at Laganside Courts in Belfast earlier this month (Peter Morrison/PA)

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer has spoken of his devastation at the death of his “dear friend” Dennis Hutchings.

The former soldier died in hospital in Belfast on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 80-year-old had been in Northern Ireland in recent weeks to stand trial on charges of attempted murder over the death of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974, which he denied.

The trial had been sitting for just three days a week to allow Hutchings to receive dialysis treatment, and was adjourned on Monday for three weeks due to his ill-health.

Mr Mercer had accompanied Hutchings to Belfast and was at the Army veteran’s side a number of times as he walked into court.

On Tuesday the Conservative MP for Plymouth said he remains “fiercely proud” of him.

He tweeted: “I’m devastated by the death of my dear friend Dennis Hutchings”, describing him as “polite, kind, generous and strong”.

“He was determined to prove his innocence against the unrelenting efforts of those who wish to rewrite the history of the conflict in Northern Ireland against his generation of servicemen and women who bled and died to keep the peace,” Mr Mercer said.

“I have huge admiration and respect for his resilience, and that of his family and his partner Kim.

“In a nation that is quick to forget the price of the freedoms we enjoy, it was a privilege to be close to him, and I remain fiercely proud of him.”

