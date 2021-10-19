Johnny Mercer ‘devastated at death of dear friend Dennis Hutchings’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer has spoken of his devastation at the death of his “dear friend” Dennis Hutchings.

The former soldier died in hospital in Belfast on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 80-year-old had been in Northern Ireland in recent weeks to stand trial on charges of attempted murder over the death of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974, which he denied.

The trial had been sitting for just three days a week to allow Hutchings to receive dialysis treatment, and was adjourned on Monday for three weeks due to his ill-health.

Mr Mercer had accompanied Hutchings to Belfast and was at the Army veteran’s side a number of times as he walked into court.

On Tuesday the Conservative MP for Plymouth said he remains “fiercely proud” of him.

He tweeted: “I’m devastated by the death of my dear friend Dennis Hutchings”, describing him as “polite, kind, generous and strong”.

“He was determined to prove his innocence against the unrelenting efforts of those who wish to rewrite the history of the conflict in Northern Ireland against his generation of servicemen and women who bled and died to keep the peace,” Mr Mercer said.

“I have huge admiration and respect for his resilience, and that of his family and his partner Kim.

“In a nation that is quick to forget the price of the freedoms we enjoy, it was a privilege to be close to him, and I remain fiercely proud of him.”