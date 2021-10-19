Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton injury blow as Abdoulaye Doucoure faces spell out with broken foot

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 1.36pm
Abdoulaye Doucoure broke a bone in his foot during Everton’s Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Abdoulaye Doucoure broke a bone in his foot during Everton's Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a spell on the sidelines with a broken foot.

The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during the Blues’ Premier League defeat to West Ham at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Frenchman is undergoing further tests to determine the full extent of the problem but Everton have ruled out surgery.

The club said in a statement: “Everton can confirm that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a stress response in a bone in his foot sustained during Sunday’s match against West Ham United.

“The French midfielder is being assessed by the club’s medical team at USM Finch Farm and is undergoing further investigation to determine the full extent of the injury.

“Contrary to reports, Doucoure will not require an operation.”

Doucoure suffered a fractured foot earlier this year and missed seven league matches last season due to the problem.

He has been a key player for Everton this campaign, producing two goals and four assists in the Premier League.

His is the latest injury issue for boss Rafael Benitez, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison struggling for fitness and Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph both recovering from injury.

