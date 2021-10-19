Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Facebook urged to publish research on harm its platforms cause children

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 2.04pm
Facebook has been urged to ‘do the right thing’ and publish information it holds on the effects of its platforms on the health of children (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Facebook must “publish what they know” about the harm its platforms cause to children, the Health Secretary has demanded.

Sajid Javid told MPs he was “astonished” to learn that an internal study by the tech giant found 17% of teenage girls said Instagram, owned by Facebook, made their eating disorders worse.

He criticised the social media company for not sharing the study with parents, healthcare professionals and politicians, adding that it must “do the right thing” and publish information it holds.

Cabinet reshuffle
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said Facebook must publish what it knows about the harm its platforms cause to children (Victoria Jones/PA)

Earlier this month, former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen accused the business of being aware of apparent harm to some teenagers from Instagram and being dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation.

Ms Haugen has come forward with a wide-ranging condemnation of Facebook, with tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.

Facebook has said her allegations are misleading and claims there is no evidence to support the premise that it is the primary cause of social polarisation.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) said: “Last week a whistleblower told the US Congress that Facebook had repeatedly misled the public on the impact of its platform on children’s health.

“Does (Mr Javid) agree with me that it is time for Facebook to be transparent about the impact of its platform and share with the public what it knows about the impact on children’s health?”

Facebook safety
Facebook has faced questions from MPs (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Javid replied: “I absolutely agree with (Ms Trott) and I thank her for raising this. I share these concerns.

“Over the past year the number of young people being urgently referred for eating disorders has doubled.

“In light of this, I was astonished to learn that one of Facebook’s own internal studies, that was brought to light by Ms Haugen, found that 17% of teen girls say that their eating disorders got worse after using Instagram.

“Facebook didn’t think it was appropriate to inform parents, healthcare professionals and legislators, so I do think that it is time for Facebook to do the right thing and publish what they know.”

