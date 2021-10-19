Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Michael Gove escorted by police after being approached by demonstrators

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 3.48pm Updated: October 19 2021, 4.58pm
Communities Secretary Michael Gove had to be escorted by police after he was approached by protesters (Steve Parsons/PA)
Communities Secretary Michael Gove had to be escorted by police after he was approached by protesters (Steve Parsons/PA)

Michael Gove had to be escorted by police away from an anti-lockdown protest after demonstrators attempted to surround him in the street.

The Communities Secretary was approached by a number of people with video cameras as he walked through central London.

Footage shared on social media showed the cabinet minister quickly being encircled by police officers, who moved the protesters back.

The incident on Tuesday happened amid concerns over security for MPs following the fatal stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess last week.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “We’re aware of a protest in Westminster today which is marching to a number of locations.

“During this protest, a group attempted to surround a Member of Parliament on Horseferry Road.

“Our officers were immediately on scene where they safely escorted him to a nearby building.”

Mr Gove, who was carrying a bag, a file and a drink at the time, was asked by an officer where he was going.

He pointed down the street and officers then put themselves between the MP and protesters as they helped him to make his way into a nearby building.

Amid jostling as officers attempted to keep demonstrators back from the entrance, a man appeared to shout “Arrest Michael Gove”.

One person who approached Mr Gove asked him how he justified “illegal lockdowns”.

The Met said there have been no arrests following the incident, but that they will review footage circulating online as well as officers’ body-worn video “to see if any offences occurred”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the treatment of Mr Gove and thanked police for stepping in.

“This is just wrong,” Mr Khan said.

“Politicians should be able to go out without being intimidated or fearing for their safety.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]