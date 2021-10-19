Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police car rammed by Land Rover during chase

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 5.16pm
A police car which was rammed by a Land Rover during a chase in Trafford (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
A police officer has been injured after a Land Rover was rammed into his vehicle during a chase.

Two men were arrested after the officer suffered minor injuries to his arm during the police pursuit through Trafford on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said officers in a marked vehicle were on patrol in Sale just before 12.30pm when a Land Rover made off at speed and failed to stop.

Following a pursuit, the Land Rover rammed the police vehicle before making off again, a force spokesman said.

The spokesman said: “The pursuit continued to Dartford Road in Urmston.

“The Land Rover then proceeded to ram the police vehicle again, causing significant damage to the police car and a second parked vehicle.

“An officer has sustained minor injuries to his arm.”

The occupants of the Land Rover then made off on foot, according to police.

Following a search, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, assault of an emergency worker and failing to stop.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment where he is being assessed.

Inspector Matthew Harvey said: “Police officers shouldn’t have to face these kind of dangers whilst on duty, and the road should be a safe place for all drivers.

“It’s just fortunate in this instance that any injuries were not more grave.

“We’re not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident, and would like to reassure members of the community that officers will continue to piece together the full circumstances of this pursuit.”

Anyone with information can contact police via LiveChat on www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 1348 of 19/10/21.

