Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Andreas Christensen has inspired a generation in Denmark – Jon Dahl Tomasson

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 7.22pm
Andreas Christensen (pictured) has been hailed as an inspiration by his former Denmark coach Jon Dahl Tomasson (John Walton/PA)
Andreas Christensen (pictured) has been hailed as an inspiration by his former Denmark coach Jon Dahl Tomasson (John Walton/PA)

Jon Dahl Tomasson has hailed “top-class defender” Andreas Christensen for inspiring a generation in Denmark.

Tomasson will lead his Malmo side in a clash of “two totally different football worlds” in Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with reigning European champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Former Newcastle striker Tomasson coached Christensen in the Denmark national set-up before making the switch to Malmo in 2020.

Wales v Denmark – UEFA Nations League – Group B4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Jon Dahl Tomasson will lead Malmo into Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

And now the 45-year-old has heaped praise on 52-cap Denmark defender Christensen for having the tenacity and talent to make the grade at Stamford Bridge.

“Andreas Christensen is one of the best defenders around,” said Tomasson.

“It’s always good for the Scandinavian countries to have players coming across and making the grade in the Premier League.

“He’s had a great journey and has done tremendously well.

“The way he’s playing and the way he’s been playing here under the new manager, he’s been a great inspiration for a lot of Danish people.

“And not only the Danish people but also for a lot of Chelsea fans – he’s a top-class defender.”

Hailing the 25-year-old Christensen as a keen student of the game, Tomasson added: “The best players are thinkers, especially when it comes to choices.

“In top football you need to make choices, very quickly.

“So then you need intelligent players for sure.”

Reigning Swedish champions Malmo are pushing hard to retain their top-flight title.

Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Andreas Christensen (pictured) has been in sparkling form for Chelsea under manager Thomas Tuchel (John Walton/PA)

Tomasson’s men have suffered a baptism of Champions League fire however, shipping seven goals in two-straight defeats to Juventus and Zenit.

With six games in 18 days in the offing, Wednesday’s west London visitors have little choice but to rotate their resources.

But Tomasson believes the experiences will bolster the club immeasurably for the future.

“The game tomorrow is important in a special way, because we have ambitions to show ourselves in the best way.

“What we’re experiencing here now is a masterclass in international football. And we want to develop as a club to gain a more international mindset, which is important.

“But at the same time we want to win the league in Sweden.

“We have a lot of games in a short space of time, so that’s why I will use the whole squad and I will be changing players tomorrow.

“We shouldn’t forget that we’ve come so far, winning the league last season.

“We want to do the impossible; be successful in Europe, but also do well in Sweden as well.

“This is two totally different football worlds playing each other tomorrow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier