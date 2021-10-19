Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini expecting reaction from Manchester United

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 7.42pm
Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expecting a reaction at Old Trafford (Paul Ellis/PA)
Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is braced for a reaction from wounded Manchester United in Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side returned from the international break with a galling 4-2 defeat at Leicester, meaning they have lost four of their last seven matches in all competitions.

The only two victories during that stretch came at the death against West Ham and Villarreal, but Atalanta boss Gasperini is not being lulled into a false sense of security.

The Italian head coach, who has done wonders with the Bergamo club, does not believe the situation at Old Trafford is as bad as some make out and expects a tough evening.

“I think they’re going to want to react aren’t they, quite clearly,” Gasperini said. “They’re going to want to pull out a really good reaction in front of their fans.

“This is a different competition and it’s true to say that perhaps they’ve had a couple of setbacks of late, but by the same token I saw the game against Leicester and in the first half in particular they played really well.

“You have to bear in mind that sometimes you’re playing against good teams as well.

“But I think that the fact of the matter is, we’re playing against a top team. We are playing a top team and I don’t think they’re in crisis or difficulty from that point of view. I don’t think that’s the case at all.”

Atalanta sit top of Group F after drawing 2-2 at Villarreal and beating Young Boys 1-0 but the Serie A side are without Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti and Matteo Pessina.

It is a hurdle popular midfielder Marten De Roon hopes they can overcome at Old Trafford, where he got a first-hand taste of the home crowd – and United’s comeback qualities – in 2016.

The Holland midfielder played for Middlesbrough during the 2016/17 season and was eyeing a Premier League victory, only for Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to score in the final five minutes to snatch a 2-1 win.

“I played here four years ago, that’s true, but with a completely different team, it has to be said,” De Roon said.

“I can tell you that playing in front of 70 to 75,000 fans at Old Trafford is an amazing, emotional feeling.

“But ultimately, I do hope that tomorrow the result is going to be a lot better than the result we achieved four years ago.”

