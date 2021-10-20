Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Capitol riot panel votes to hold ex-White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 2.30am
Steve Bannon, ex-president Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, talks with his hands held up (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
A congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington DC has voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt after he defied the panel’s subpoena.

The longtime ally of former president Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Mr Trump is still defending his supporters who broke into the Capitol that day.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington (Julio Cortez/AP)

He has aggressively tried to block the committee’s work by directing Mr Bannon not to answer questions while also suing the panel to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents.

The committee’s chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, said on Tuesday Mr Bannon “stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena” and the panel will not take no for an answer.

He said that while Mr Bannon may be “willing to be a martyr to the disgraceful cause of whitewashing what happened on January 6th — of demonstrating his complete loyalty to the former president”, the contempt vote is a warning to other witnesses.

Mr Thompson added: “We won’t be deterred. We won’t be distracted. And we won’t be delayed.”

