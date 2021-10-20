Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mary Berry to be honoured for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 2.48am
Mary Berry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mary Berry will be made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking.

The leading cookery writer and broadcaster has published more than 50 books during a career spanning more than five decades and will be honoured during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

She has become a popular figure with home cooks in recent years, thanks to her previous judging role on The Great British Bake Off series and hosting her own programmes.

Dame Mary is also recognised for her charity work and is patron of Child Bereavement UK.

Two investitures are being held on the same day, in what is believed to be a first, for “practical” reasons a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman has said, with Charles hosting the first and the Princess Royal the second.

Theresa and Philip May
The ceremonies resumed in June after being halted during the pandemic, and there is likely to be a number of recipients who have waited to be honoured by a member of the royal family, rather than opting for a local presentation or receiving the honour in the post.

Also being recognised is Sir Philip May the husband of former prime minister Theresa May, who will be knighted by Charles for political service.

Sir Philip was the UK’s second male consort, and away from supporting his wife forged his own successful career in the finance sector.

Steven Knight, the film director and screenwriter who wrote the film Spencer about three days in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and created the popular drama Peaky Blinders, will be made a CBE.

Karen Gibson, founder and director of the Kingdom Choir which performed during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, will be made an MBE.

