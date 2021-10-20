Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy’s call asking police to ‘come over’ and see his toys goes viral

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 3.22am Updated: October 20 2021, 10.00am
Constable Kurt with the boy (New Zealand Police/Screenshot)
A recording of an emergency call by a young boy in New Zealand has gone viral after police responded to the four-year-old’s call to “come over and see” his toys.

Police in the South Island city of Invercargill shared the exchange on social media.

While they do not encourage children to ring the emergency number, officers said the call was “too cute not to share”.

The call begins in standard fashion, with the emergency operator saying: “This is police, where is the emergency?”

After a pause the unidentified boy hesitantly says, “Hi”, and then “Police lady?”

“Yes,” the dispatcher says, in a softer tone. “What’s going on?”

“Um, can I tell you something?” the boy asks, before adding: “I’ve got some toys for you.”

“You’ve got some toys for me?”

“Yep. Come over and see them!”

A man then picks up the phone from the boy and confirms the call was a mistake and there was, in fact, no emergency.

Nevertheless, a police dispatch call then goes out, providing the address and stating clearly: “There is a four-year-old there who is wanting to show police their toys, over.”

An officer pounces into action, saying: “Yeah, I’m one up, I’ll attend to.”

Police said the officer, identified only as Constable Kurt, attended the address, whereupon he was shown a selection of toys. He later confirmed to his fellow officers that, as he had testified, the boy did indeed “have cool toys”.

The force also shared a photo of Constable Kurt with the boy sitting happily on the bonnet of his police car and wearing the officer’s hat, saying the youngster had even been treated to seeing its flashing lights in operation.

