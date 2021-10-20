Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 20

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 4.00am
A significant potential vaccine development, fears of a slow rollout of boosters and the age of the Queen dominate the front pages on Wednesday.

The Independent leads with an exclusive saying a new version of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine is being developed to target the Delta variant.

There is more downbeat news from the Daily Mirror regarding vaccination, however, with the paper saying fears are rising over a “deadly winter Covid surge” due to delays in the rollout of booster jabs.

The Sun takes up this theme in splashing with its campaign to have all Britons receive a booster, while the Daily Express says millions are being urged to have the jab to “keep Britain safe from a looming winter wave of infection”.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, says the care home booster rollout is “falling short”.

And the i warns the Government and its advisers might have dropped the ball in regard to the pandemic, saying Covid scientists are now meeting only once a month despite rising infections.

On the environment, The Guardian says experts have warned the UK’s plans on carbon emissions “fall short on ambitions and funds”.

The Daily Mail, by contrast, highlights the amount of money to be spent on moves towards net zero emissions, calling it Boris Johnson’s “trillion pound green gamble”.

Metro leads on same story, under a headline of “Countdown to net zero”.

And The Times says Britons are facing higher taxes in order to pay for the Government’s ecological pledges, while also reporting the Queen’s protest that she is too young to receive the Oldie of the Year award.

The Daily Star has a cheeky take on the latter story, saying the 95-year-old is “not amused” and borrowing a famous quote from the monarch’s daughter Anne with its headline of “Naff orf!”

And the Financial Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning a “cut in banks’ profit surcharge” to keep the City of London competitive.

