Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Guatemala veterans stage violent protest to demand civil war bonus

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 8.12am
Firefighters and police work together to douse a vehicle with water (Moises Castillo/AP)
Firefighters and police work together to douse a vehicle with water (Moises Castillo/AP)

Former soldiers who are demanding a bonus for serving in Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war have burst on to the grounds of the country’s congress building and set several vehicles on fire.

The protesters broke down gates leading to the building’s car park and torched at least three vehicles.

Some of the demonstrators apparently carried machetes, and some congress employees fled over a rooftop to escape.

Guatemala Protest
Riot police form a cordon against a group of veterans (Moises Castillo/AP)

Legislator Carlos Barreda wrote on his Twitter account that some of his colleagues were trapped inside the building.

Another legislator, Luis Fernando Pineda, wrote that the ex-soldiers set fire to offices adjoining the car park.

Soldiers eventually showed up to force the protesters out. The civil war pitted the army and police against leftist rebels. It ended with the signing of peace accords in 1996.

The former soldiers are demanding a bonus of about 16,000 dollars (£11,600) for having served in the civil war, in which at least 200,000 people, most of them civilians, died.

The US-backed army was responsible for most of the deaths, according to the findings of an independent truth commission set up to investigate the bloodshed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier