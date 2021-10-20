Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Event manager hopes cling film over drinks offers clubbers ‘layer of assurance’

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 12.49pm Updated: October 20 2021, 1.04pm
There has been a reported increase in the number of instances of spiking at some UK universities (Yui Mok/PA)
A university club event manager has acknowledged that plans to put cling film over drinks to prevent spiking is not a perfect solution but hopes it will offer “an extra layer of assurance” to clubbers.

Ben Lewis, who manages the weekly Woo Cambridge event, said the issue “wasn’t on our radar last week as much as it is this week” and more needs to be done at venues across the UK.

Ahead of its event this Wednesday evening, the club is offering a cling film covering for drinks to guests as a “temporary measure” before more permanent methods of prevention can be put in place.

It comes following a reported increase in the number of instances of spiking at some UK universities, resulting in an online campaign to boycott nightclubs.

Mr Lewis, 24, told the PA news agency his team had looked at several different preventative measures that could be implemented quickly ahead of the event.

“We’re aware that there’s a nationwide problem and people want something done about it… and we wanted to do something before opening tonight,” he said.

“We researched quite a few different measures… but we didn’t think any of them would really work properly.

“So while it’s not the perfect solution at all, tonight we’ll have cling film, then next week we’ll have proper drink stoppers… for free for customers that want them.

“It’s a strong cling film and it’s more for people when they’re not drinking to have a little bit of peace of mind.

“We know it’s not a perfect solution but we simply couldn’t get the official measures in time.”

Campaigners from more than 30 universities who plan to join the nightclub boycott say they are seeking “tangible” changes to address a problem that has become an “epidemic”.

Mr Lewis said both event and venue staff would be given specialist training and extra security would be put in place to identify and protect those who looked “tipsy or a little bit vulnerable”.

“It wasn’t on our radar last week as much as it is this week… and because it is a nationwide problem I think every venue in the UK has gone and ordered the official measures,” he said.

“(The cling film) was more to reassure people that it was on our minds and we’re trying to do something about it… it’s not just ‘oh yeah, we’ll sort it out next week’.

“I don’t think it offers concrete reassurance but… I think it makes it at least a little bit more difficult to spike someone and that’s the crux of the issue.

“The issue should have been at the forefront of our minds but… after two years of not clubbing, I think it is quite easy for everyone to be comfortable, including customers.”

He added: “We should really have had a few more awareness posters in the venue and every venue in the UK should have.

“One positive thing is that this campaign has brought it back to the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“Everyone’s security and safety is always number one.”

