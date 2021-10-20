Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland dare to dream as they chase T20 World Cup history

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 1.13pm
Scotland players celebrate against Papua New Guinea (Kamran Jebreili/AP).
Scotland head coach Shane Burger has called on his in-form side to “inspire a nation” back home by sealing a historic spot in the next round of the T20 World Cup.

The Scots have two wins from two in the first round, having given Bangladesh a bloody nose in their opener and then followed up with a victory over Papua New Guinea.

One more against hosts Oman on Thursday would send them through in first place, a fine achievement for a side who arrived with a solitary win from the previous six global tournaments.

Lose and things could get tricky, with net run-rate required as a tie-break if Bangladesh defeat PNG, but Burger is reaching for the stars.

“It’s huge for Scottish cricket, this has the ability to inspire a nation,” he said.

“To be the first Scottish team to create this history, to do something we’ve never done before is something in the back of every player’s mind, and every one of the support staff. To leave a legacy of being the first Scottish side to do that is certainly a motivation.

“It’s amazing, the ability sport has to pull a nation together, to allow people to dream and that’s something I’ve mentioned to this group: we’re allowed to dream, we’re allowed to go out and do unrealistic things.

“We know what’s on the line. All the players know. We’ve prepared for it, we’ve spoken about it and if there’s any team that understands about a must-win game, it’s a team like Scotland. We often go into competitions knowing every game is a must-win.

“We spoke about topping the group before we arrived here, we planned for it and it wouldn’t surprise me if we did that. The mindset is there and the belief is there.”

Veteran captain Kyle Coetzer has been on a quiet run of form, scoring nought and six in the first two games, but remains one of Scotland’s most dangerous players.

Burger is full of faith in the 37-year-old, who could not hope for a better moment to hit his stride.

“I’ve no doubt Kyle is one day, one performance away from really nailing his form,” he said.

“He’s in the form of his life in the nets, he’s just got to take it into the match. As a leader he is inspiring, he brings a sense of calm and tactically he has got a lot right in the last couple of matches.

“The believe in what he wants to do and I can’t think of anyone who deserves success more than him.”

