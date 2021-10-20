Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham’s Tomas Soucek recovering from plastic surgery to face after challenge

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 3.13pm
Tomas Soucek suffered a nasty facial injury (John Walton/PA)
West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek needed plastic surgery following the horrific kick to the face he suffered against Everton.

Soucek was caught accidentally by the full force of Toffees striker Salomon Rondon’s studs as they challenged for the ball.

The Czech Republic international was left with nasty cuts near his eye and on his nose and lip following the incident during West Ham’s 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

But Soucek has been patched up and is already back in training ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Genk on Thursday night.

Manager David Moyes said: “Tomas is OK. He’s been a bit sore. He’s had stitches in his lip, cheek and nose. He’s fine.

“I don’t think his injuries would be any reason not to play him. It’s just a decision on whether we decide to rest him or not. Tomas wants to play.

“He’s had his lip stitched and he got it done by a plastic surgeon again because he had it done after the game. He’s also had stitches on his cheek and his nose.

“He’s fine. I said to him ‘look at my eyebrows. My eyebrows have been stitched from my years as a centre-half’, so he’s got a few more stitches before he gets to this level.”

Cuts and bruises aside, West Ham host the Belgian side in fine fettle with two wins from two matches leaving them top of Group H and favourites to reach the knock-out stage.

“I’m really enjoying it. We’re a really happy club at the moment,” admitted Moyes.

“Everyone’s enjoying the league games and Europe and I have to say I’m really enjoying the European experience.

“I want the players to go far in it. It would be great if we could top the group, but trying to make sure that we go through would be the main aim at the moment.”

Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic is in line to play as he goes in search of his first goal since joining from CSKA Moscow in the summer.

The 24-year-old has started just once in the Premier League so far, but he said: “I see it as an opportunity. When I came here I knew the players they had and I knew there would be tough competition.

“I trust the manager, of course. He brought me here, he knows what is best for me. He is aware of a period of adaptation, especially to a team that is together like this team. He knows the best about how much I will play.”

