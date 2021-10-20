Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fan whose collapse stopped Premier League game ‘alert’ and walking around

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 4.13pm
Newcastle fan Alan George Smith is now ‘fully alert’ (Newcastle handout/PA)
Newcastle fan Alan George Smith is now ‘fully alert’ (Newcastle handout/PA)

A football fan who collapsed on the terraces and brought the Newcastle United versus Tottenham Premier League game to a halt is recovering in hospital and walking around, his grateful family has said.

Medics in the crowd rushed to give first aid to Alan George Smith, 80, when he suffered a cardiac arrest at St James’ Park on Sunday.

He was treated at the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital before being switched to a specialist unit at the city’s Freeman Hospital, where he remained for further tests.

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Medics were called to the emergency in the stands (Owen Humphreys/PA)

His family issued a statement thanking players for their quick-thinking actions in alerting the referee so the game could stop, as well as the medics who volunteered their life-saving skills.

His son Paul said: “We are pleased to advise that Alan is making great progress, is now fully alert and is up and walking about.

“He will remain in hospital over the next few days while further tests are carried out.
 
“He and our family would like to say thank you to his friend, Don Williamson, who was with him at the time and alerted everyone to his condition. 

“We would also like to thank and pay tribute to the doctors and nurses who administered CPR, the paramedics from North East Ambulance Service, St John Ambulance, fans and stewards at the scene, as well the medical staff at the RVI and Freeman Hospital.

“We will be forever grateful.”

Mr Smith said his father had received many good wishes on social media from fans, as well as players.
 
He said: “We would also like to say thank you to all of the people who have wished Alan well on social media and the players and staff of both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, especially Jamaal Lascelles who has sent a personal message.

“It meant so much to Alan.
 
“He is looking forward to getting back to St James’ Park as soon as possible.”

Accident and Emergency consultant Dr Tom Prichard, who works at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, was among the medics who performed CPR and used a defibrillator before paramedics arrived to take Mr Smith to hospital.

Fans in the ground looked shocked and worried when the game, which had a global TV audience of millions, was stopped for 20 minutes, with the players coming off the pitch while the life-saving first aid work was going on.

Supporters cheered and called Dr Prichard a hero as he returned to his seat in the Gallowgate end after helping out.

