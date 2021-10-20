Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Secretary pledges greater diversity in police forces

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 4.45pm
(PA)
(PA)

Recruitment of black police officers has been “stubbornly slow”, the Home Secretary said as she vowed to try to improve representation in the “top jobs”.

Priti Patel said forces “should be diverse” and although there have been “substantial gains” in Greater Manchester Police, Surrey and Nottinghamshire, warned: “Progress on the recruitment of black officers has been stubbornly slow and we know we have so much more to do.”

Speaking to the National Black Police Association’s annual conference, Ms Patel said she still faces racism and sexism “today”, adding: “And I know that you have all had your own similar experiences.”

Essex Police passing out parade
Home Secretary Priti Patel inspects new police recruits (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a recorded speech played to the audience on Wednesday, she said there was “still far too much for all of us to do” to address “active hostility to someone who looks like you being in the police. Both on and off the beat”, adding “we still need to improve representation in the police, very much including in the top jobs”.

The proportion of officers in England and Wales who identify as black and Asian stands at 7.6% – the highest percentage since records began.

In the year to June, more than 11% of officers recruited were from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Nationally, around a third of officers are female – also the highest proportion on record – Ms Patel told delegates, adding: “A larger proportion of female officers from ethnic minority backgrounds are in lower ranking roles compared to white officers.”

Police bosses “vary in how seriously they take this issue”, she said, adding that this needs to change “immediately”, adding: “I want you to know that you are pushing at an open door with me.

“There needs to be major and enduring change.”

Describing recruiting people from diverse backgrounds to the police as a “critical and personal priority for me”, she said: “Diversity does not mean lowering standards – that’s complete nonsense.

“On the contrary, policing misses out on a big pool of talent when the broadest range of people, irrespective of your background, are not encouraged to join the police.”

The College of Policing is carrying out a consultation on police officer promotions to “support the progression of all officers from all backgrounds in the service” which will consider developing a new “national fast track inspector to superintendent programme”, she said, adding that there will also be an independent review of the Strategic Command Course and the Senior Police National Assessment Centre – the gateways to senior chief officer ranks – which will look at “how our officers are prepared for senior leadership and why more diverse talent is not yet breaking through”.

