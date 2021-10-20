Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Walker urges Cole Palmer to keep his feet on the ground

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 5.03pm
Cole Palmer scored his first Champions League goal in Manchester City’s win over Club Brugge (Virginie Lefour/PA)
Kyle Walker has warned youngster Cole Palmer not to get carried away after his impressive cameo in Manchester City’s Champions League rout of Club Brugge.

The highly-rated 19-year-old academy product scored a classy goal just moments after coming off the bench in the second half of City’s 5-1 win in Belgium on Tuesday.

It capped a memorable few days for midfielder Palmer, who briefly appeared as a substitute against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday before scoring a hat-trick for the under-21 team just hours later.

Palmer appeared as a substitute against Burnley then scored a hat-trick for the under-21s later that same day (Martin Rickett/PA)

Walker, who also got on the scoresheet at the Jan Breydel Stadium, said: “Cole has shown glimpses of what he can do. He’s an exciting talent but he has to keep his feet on the ground.

“It’s a step in the right direction for him, it’s a big night for him and he needs to enjoy it, but (on Wednesday) he’s got training and he’s got to work hard and make sure he’s getting selected for the squad on Saturday.”

Walker was pleased enough with his own performance – and to score City’s third goal of the night – in a dominant win that lifted last season’s runners-up back above the Belgian champions to second in Group A.

The right-back said: “I’m going to take the match ball home, it’s coming home with me!

“It’s a a rare one. I didn’t have a Champions League goal until now so I’m going to take it, let the lads sign it and I’ll keep it in my house!

“Joking aside, it was important as 2-0 is always iffy. If they go and get one then our backs are against the wall a little bit but to get that one, be 3-0 up and get on the scoresheet was a good feeling.

“It gives the lads a bit of a safety net, we carry on and get the fourth and the game is kind of done then.

“I thought it was a thoroughly professional performance and we controlled the game well for the majority of it.”

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was also in the spotlight in his first club match in his native Belgium for more than nine years.

The 30-year-old has no particular connection to Brugge but received a standing ovation in recognition of his efforts for the national team when he was substituted and replaced by Palmer in the 64th minute.

Walker said: “I think Kevin has proved that he’s one of the best players in the world.

“He’s very proud to come from Belgium. I’m very close to Kevin and he’ll be over the moon with the reception he got. It’s fully deserved for what he’s achieved at club level but also what he’s done with his nation.”

