Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 306 (81%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 70 (19%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 722 new cases in the seven days to October 16 – the equivalent of 1,031.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 377.0 in the seven days to October 9.

Bath & North East Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 269.4 to 971.2, with 1,907 new cases.

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the third highest rate, up from 150.8 to 954.8, with 1,108 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (571.3) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (493.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Cheltenham (up from 150.8 to 954.8)

Stroud (153.8 to 924.7)

Tewkesbury (96.2 to 811.4)

Bath & North East Somerset (269.4 to 971.2)

Blaenau Gwent (377.0 to 1,031.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 9.

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 1031.1, (722), 377.0, (264)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 971.2, (1907), 269.4, (529)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 954.8, (1108), 150.8, (175)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 933.6, (1451), 392.5, (610)

Torfaen, Wales, 924.8, (877), 722.3, (685)

Stroud, South-west England, 924.7, (1118), 153.8, (186)

Caerphilly, Wales, 866.7, (1575), 606.4, (1102)

Mendip, South-west England, 861.7, (1002), 473.8, (551)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 843.5, (1147), 737.6, (1003)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 842.9, (1217), 546.5, (789)

Swindon, South-west England, 822.9, (1834), 242.3, (540)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 811.4, (784), 96.2, (93)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 809.3, (1095), 708.1, (958)

Cardiff, Wales, 793.6, (2930), 696.1, (2570)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 786.4, (3964), 379.7, (1914)

Gosport, South-east England, 781.8, (662), 572.8, (485)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 770.5, (617), 797.9, (639)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 760.0, (731), 610.3, (587)

Winchester, South-east England, 755.2, (951), 578.1, (728)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 751.1, (952), 583.0, (739)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 748.8, (737), 588.3, (579)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 743.4, (1178), 270.1, (428)

Copeland, North-west England, 737.8, (502), 608.5, (414)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 731.7, (1182), 651.2, (1052)

Wyre, North-west England, 729.7, (825), 538.6, (609)

North Somerset, South-west England, 724.1, (1561), 164.7, (355)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 722.6, (892), 265.7, (328)

Newport, Wales, 714.6, (1118), 443.6, (694)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 714.3, (968), 554.9, (752)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 711.2, (727), 528.3, (540)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 710.8, (676), 656.1, (624)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 701.1, (2711), 587.6, (2272)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 691.9, (991), 527.8, (756)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 691.7, (702), 626.7, (636)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 691.2, (562), 587.9, (478)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 685.2, (1972), 160.5, (462)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 682.5, (1383), 613.9, (1244)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 682.0, (649), 427.7, (407)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 678.2, (605), 411.4, (367)

High Peak, East Midlands, 677.9, (628), 615.3, (570)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 675.0, (588), 236.5, (206)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 672.1, (710), 624.8, (660)

South Somerset, South-west England, 671.0, (1132), 349.7, (590)

Daventry, East Midlands, 668.2, (581), 690.0, (600)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 662.1, (1383), 493.1, (1030)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 661.5, (669), 570.5, (577)

Woking, South-east England, 657.9, (658), 465.0, (465)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 654.0, (1733), 519.7, (1377)

Wokingham, South-east England, 650.8, (1132), 496.7, (864)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 649.1, (1570), 486.6, (1177)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 648.1, (845), 744.0, (970)

Chorley, North-west England, 645.2, (767), 545.1, (648)

Halton, North-west England, 645.0, (837), 594.9, (772)

Hart, South-east England, 643.4, (628), 689.5, (673)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 639.9, (777), 559.2, (679)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 638.8, (386), 355.8, (215)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 636.6, (1143), 401.0, (720)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 632.7, (527), 302.6, (252)

Trafford, North-west England, 632.6, (1503), 845.6, (2009)

Warrington, North-west England, 630.9, (1321), 543.5, (1138)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 627.2, (1556), 616.8, (1530)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 624.1, (452), 564.7, (409)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 621.5, (625), 597.6, (601)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 618.9, (732), 673.0, (796)

Warwick, West Midlands, 616.9, (894), 554.8, (804)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 616.6, (647), 547.0, (574)

West Devon, South-west England, 616.3, (346), 463.1, (260)

Redditch, West Midlands, 615.9, (527), 580.8, (497)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 612.9, (841), 532.7, (731)

Corby, East Midlands, 611.9, (447), 542.1, (396)

Northampton, East Midlands, 611.3, (1371), 599.2, (1344)

Rutland, East Midlands, 607.8, (246), 447.2, (181)

St Albans, Eastern England, 607.4, (907), 598.1, (893)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 607.2, (787), 576.3, (747)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 601.8, (861), 448.0, (641)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 601.5, (772), 659.2, (846)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 599.8, (1140), 624.0, (1186)

Denbighshire, Wales, 596.9, (577), 533.8, (516)

Bristol, South-west England, 592.4, (2760), 165.1, (769)

Test Valley, South-east England, 591.4, (752), 404.2, (514)

Fenland, Eastern England, 590.7, (603), 583.9, (596)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 587.5, (561), 490.1, (468)

Powys, Wales, 584.8, (778), 491.6, (654)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 584.5, (1039), 458.5, (815)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 583.7, (3193), 455.9, (2494)

Darlington, North-east England, 580.1, (623), 523.3, (562)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 577.3, (820), 485.8, (690)

Kettering, East Midlands, 575.3, (588), 736.7, (753)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 574.2, (1214), 595.9, (1260)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 574.0, (383), 785.3, (524)

South Ribble, North-west England, 573.4, (637), 424.0, (471)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 571.4, (1036), 528.9, (959)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 571.3, (1241), 521.6, (1133)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 567.1, (325), 540.9, (310)

Stockport, North-west England, 562.9, (1656), 587.7, (1729)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 562.8, (665), 413.9, (489)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 555.0, (798), 345.7, (497)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 554.6, (344), 506.2, (314)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 551.4, (987), 581.1, (1040)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 550.7, (505), 488.6, (448)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 548.5, (3157), 512.4, (2949)

Swansea, Wales, 547.1, (1349), 545.5, (1345)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 543.9, (713), 424.9, (557)

St Helens, North-west England, 543.9, (985), 416.4, (754)

Northumberland, North-east England, 542.6, (1757), 450.6, (1459)

Cotswold, South-west England, 541.7, (489), 189.4, (171)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 539.6, (819), 411.8, (625)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 538.3, (766), 562.9, (801)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 536.8, (484), 552.3, (498)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 536.3, (1844), 474.4, (1631)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 535.5, (650), 428.4, (520)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 535.4, (307), 528.4, (303)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 534.2, (1671), 518.2, (1621)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 532.8, (766), 467.5, (672)

Allerdale, North-west England, 531.5, (520), 640.9, (627)

Torridge, South-west England, 531.1, (365), 493.3, (339)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 530.9, (684), 718.8, (926)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 530.0, (791), 417.4, (623)

Southampton, South-east England, 529.1, (1338), 460.3, (1164)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 527.4, (553), 395.8, (415)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 526.9, (405), 507.4, (390)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 526.8, (934), 429.8, (762)

Blackpool, North-west England, 526.1, (728), 464.7, (643)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 525.1, (635), 400.3, (484)

Tendring, Eastern England, 524.6, (773), 381.4, (562)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 523.9, (719), 368.7, (506)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 523.4, (693), 592.9, (785)

Gloucester, South-west England, 522.7, (678), 118.7, (154)

Babergh, Eastern England, 521.9, (484), 474.5, (440)

Reading, South-east England, 520.2, (834), 345.5, (554)

New Forest, South-east England, 519.9, (934), 349.6, (628)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 519.8, (1334), 524.1, (1345)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 519.6, (366), 495.5, (349)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 518.9, (835), 436.3, (702)

Gateshead, North-east England, 517.0, (1044), 372.4, (752)

Rugby, West Midlands, 516.0, (571), 488.9, (541)

Dorset, South-west England, 513.7, (1951), 349.1, (1326)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 512.4, (2261), 460.5, (2032)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 511.2, (705), 327.7, (452)

Broadland, Eastern England, 510.1, (673), 365.3, (482)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 507.8, (471), 326.7, (303)

Rochford, Eastern England, 506.7, (444), 369.7, (324)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 505.7, (1778), 453.7, (1595)

Waverley, South-east England, 504.1, (638), 405.4, (513)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 503.3, (280), 382.9, (213)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 503.2, (572), 554.3, (630)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 502.4, (781), 440.0, (684)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 502.3, (622), 322.2, (399)

Colchester, Eastern England, 502.0, (990), 450.3, (888)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 501.2, (734), 411.7, (603)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 500.6, (3999), 459.2, (3668)

East Devon, South-west England, 499.1, (739), 376.8, (558)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 496.9, (583), 521.6, (612)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 495.8, (750), 439.6, (665)

Stafford, West Midlands, 494.7, (682), 539.0, (743)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 493.5, (587), 422.9, (503)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 493.5, (323), 443.1, (290)

Fareham, South-east England, 493.4, (574), 366.2, (426)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 493.3, (253), 265.2, (136)

Carlisle, North-west England, 493.0, (535), 525.2, (570)

Havant, South-east England, 490.7, (620), 402.1, (508)

Bridgend, Wales, 488.7, (721), 398.5, (588)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 488.3, (534), 586.2, (641)

Bedford, Eastern England, 488.3, (853), 409.9, (716)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 488.3, (515), 439.9, (464)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 484.2, (457), 323.1, (305)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 484.1, (544), 425.4, (478)

Fylde, North-west England, 483.9, (393), 368.2, (299)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 483.0, (553), 395.6, (453)

Solihull, West Midlands, 481.4, (1047), 417.5, (908)

Horsham, South-east England, 478.4, (696), 412.4, (600)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 474.4, (589), 328.6, (408)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 474.2, (1018), 415.5, (892)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 473.6, (473), 476.6, (476)

Rochdale, North-west England, 473.0, (1058), 352.8, (789)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 472.0, (1536), 425.6, (1385)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 470.5, (682), 467.8, (678)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 467.5, (512), 567.0, (621)

Stirling, Scotland, 466.6, (439), 493.2, (464)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 466.2, (1600), 436.8, (1499)

Gedling, East Midlands, 466.0, (551), 485.5, (574)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 465.3, (520), 410.7, (459)

Melton, East Midlands, 465.0, (239), 443.6, (228)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 463.9, (1589), 426.2, (1460)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 463.5, (504), 481.9, (524)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 463.3, (486), 587.2, (616)

Plymouth, South-west England, 462.6, (1216), 415.8, (1093)

North Devon, South-west England, 461.4, (453), 412.5, (405)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 460.3, (746), 417.8, (677)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 459.7, (456), 422.4, (419)

Cherwell, South-east England, 459.7, (698), 362.2, (550)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 458.9, (2488), 453.6, (2459)

Dudley, West Midlands, 458.8, (1479), 439.3, (1416)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 458.1, (1147), 428.6, (1073)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 457.5, (692), 393.4, (595)

Harborough, East Midlands, 456.4, (436), 455.3, (435)

Hounslow, London, 455.9, (1239), 371.6, (1010)

West Lothian, Scotland, 454.8, (836), 470.6, (865)

Breckland, Eastern England, 453.8, (641), 373.1, (527)

Norwich, Eastern England, 453.0, (644), 311.6, (443)

Tameside, North-west England, 452.2, (1027), 507.7, (1153)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 451.8, (349), 274.5, (212)

County Durham, North-east England, 451.7, (2408), 386.0, (2058)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 451.4, (820), 447.5, (813)

Slough, South-east England, 451.3, (675), 387.8, (580)

Tandridge, South-east England, 450.6, (399), 344.5, (305)

Derby, East Midlands, 449.4, (1154), 457.9, (1176)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 448.3, (552), 466.2, (574)

Worthing, South-east England, 447.0, (495), 304.4, (337)

Rossendale, North-west England, 446.6, (319), 420.0, (300)

Guildford, South-east England, 446.3, (671), 388.4, (584)

Preston, North-west England, 446.1, (643), 326.1, (470)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 445.1, (882), 367.4, (728)

Gwynedd, Wales, 443.4, (555), 416.2, (521)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 442.0, (358), 354.3, (287)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 437.5, (580), 398.3, (528)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 435.9, (753), 572.5, (989)

Eden, North-west England, 435.3, (234), 465.1, (250)

Braintree, Eastern England, 435.0, (666), 391.9, (600)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 431.9, (391), 302.7, (274)

Watford, Eastern England, 431.6, (417), 306.3, (296)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 430.8, (575), 375.4, (501)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 430.3, (451), 490.4, (514)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 429.7, (832), 440.0, (852)

Erewash, East Midlands, 427.5, (493), 394.5, (455)

Falkirk, Scotland, 426.0, (684), 388.6, (624)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 425.6, (375), 396.1, (349)

Fife, Scotland, 423.4, (1584), 403.6, (1510)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 422.4, (589), 421.7, (588)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 421.4, (396), 391.6, (368)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 419.9, (386), 333.9, (307)

Ashford, South-east England, 419.8, (550), 348.8, (457)

Walsall, West Midlands, 419.6, (1203), 420.3, (1205)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 418.3, (623), 484.7, (722)

Basildon, Eastern England, 418.0, (784), 276.2, (518)

Blaby, East Midlands, 417.9, (426), 505.1, (515)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 417.8, (2462), 361.0, (2127)

Torbay, South-west England, 416.2, (567), 382.5, (521)

Maldon, Eastern England, 415.9, (272), 217.1, (142)

Coventry, West Midlands, 415.1, (1575), 388.0, (1472)

Boston, East Midlands, 412.2, (292), 364.2, (258)

Wirral, North-west England, 411.9, (1336), 406.1, (1317)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 411.3, (722), 309.9, (544)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 410.8, (1208), 323.0, (950)

South Hams, South-west England, 410.5, (361), 309.3, (272)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 410.4, (1109), 364.5, (985)

Knowsley, North-west England, 410.0, (625), 305.7, (466)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 409.5, (553), 348.0, (470)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 409.2, (733), 343.3, (615)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 408.9, (358), 309.5, (271)

Runnymede, South-east England, 407.4, (368), 300.0, (271)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 407.3, (1617), 267.5, (1062)

Chichester, South-east England, 405.7, (493), 237.8, (289)

South Holland, East Midlands, 404.8, (388), 398.5, (382)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 403.8, (404), 324.8, (325)

Sunderland, North-east England, 403.1, (1120), 361.4, (1004)

Wigan, North-west England, 399.4, (1321), 389.5, (1288)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 398.8, (485), 403.8, (491)

Harlow, Eastern England, 398.7, (348), 341.4, (298)

Maidstone, South-east England, 397.4, (688), 326.9, (566)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 397.1, (784), 349.5, (690)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 394.2, (557), 341.9, (483)

Conwy, Wales, 390.9, (462), 420.5, (497)

Lancaster, North-west England, 390.2, (578), 377.4, (559)

Sutton, London, 390.0, (810), 272.0, (565)

Sefton, North-west England, 388.2, (1071), 361.4, (997)

Luton, Eastern England, 385.4, (823), 385.9, (824)

Wrexham, Wales, 384.4, (523), 405.7, (552)

Dartford, South-east England, 384.0, (438), 310.4, (354)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 383.3, (396), 270.0, (279)

Salford, North-west England, 379.9, (998), 344.9, (906)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 378.6, (981), 304.5, (789)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 375.9, (994), 355.5, (940)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 374.7, (304), 369.8, (300)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 372.5, (427), 460.6, (528)

Gravesham, South-east England, 372.3, (398), 264.8, (283)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 371.2, (561), 356.6, (539)

Flintshire, Wales, 369.1, (579), 417.0, (654)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 364.0, (550), 384.5, (581)

Bury, North-west England, 363.4, (693), 355.0, (677)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 361.4, (681), 335.4, (632)

Pendle, North-west England, 360.3, (332), 340.8, (314)

Crawley, South-east England, 360.1, (405), 305.8, (344)

Arun, South-east England, 360.0, (580), 270.0, (435)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 358.5, (1150), 329.2, (1056)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 357.3, (1219), 371.7, (1268)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 356.8, (1174), 331.9, (1092)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 356.7, (652), 298.7, (546)

Dundee City, Scotland, 356.1, (530), 452.2, (673)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 355.2, (566), 327.6, (522)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 354.0, (385), 305.3, (332)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 353.7, (281), 222.8, (177)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 353.1, (474), 330.7, (444)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 351.7, (1079), 312.2, (958)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 351.6, (917), 408.8, (1066)

Ceredigion, Wales, 349.8, (255), 385.5, (281)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 349.5, (328), 274.9, (258)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 348.0, (401), 328.0, (378)

Oldham, North-west England, 346.8, (824), 354.8, (843)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 343.3, (335), 311.5, (304)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 341.7, (613), 301.0, (540)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 339.4, (326), 367.5, (353)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 337.2, (513), 260.9, (397)

Worcester, West Midlands, 337.1, (338), 279.3, (280)

Angus, Scotland, 336.7, (390), 296.1, (343)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 330.4, (964), 249.5, (728)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 330.0, (347), 219.7, (231)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 327.9, (692), 263.5, (556)

East Lothian, Scotland, 327.2, (353), 244.7, (264)

Barnet, London, 326.6, (1303), 254.1, (1014)

Moray, Scotland, 326.0, (312), 351.1, (336)

Exeter, South-west England, 325.5, (434), 340.5, (454)

Adur, South-east England, 324.1, (208), 272.6, (175)

Lewes, South-east England, 319.7, (331), 219.3, (227)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 318.8, (395), 366.4, (454)

Manchester, North-west England, 315.1, (1751), 274.2, (1524)

Oxford, South-east England, 314.7, (477), 351.0, (532)

Harrow, London, 314.3, (793), 250.9, (633)

Burnley, North-west England, 308.9, (276), 315.6, (282)

Hillingdon, London, 298.4, (922), 254.7, (787)

Liverpool, North-west England, 296.1, (1482), 291.9, (1461)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 295.4, (261), 307.9, (272)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 295.3, (443), 277.9, (417)

Ealing, London, 294.1, (1001), 257.4, (876)

Leicester, East Midlands, 294.0, (1041), 292.6, (1036)

Medway, South-east England, 292.0, (815), 255.4, (713)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 291.3, (385), 236.1, (312)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 291.2, (3321), 275.9, (3147)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 290.3, (156), 281.0, (151)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 289.8, (325), 241.7, (271)

Hastings, South-east England, 289.6, (268), 215.0, (199)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 289.5, (362), 207.1, (259)

Bolton, North-west England, 286.6, (826), 276.2, (796)

Merton, London, 273.7, (565), 248.5, (513)

Rother, South-east England, 269.9, (261), 195.4, (189)

Wealden, South-east England, 268.5, (437), 283.9, (462)

Redbridge, London, 267.3, (817), 208.7, (638)

Wandsworth, London, 261.7, (863), 258.7, (853)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 259.0, (873), 253.6, (855)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 258.4, (592), 275.0, (630)

Bromley, London, 258.2, (859), 236.5, (787)

Midlothian, Scotland, 256.6, (239), 249.1, (232)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 256.4, (219), 236.5, (202)

Bexley, London, 255.5, (637), 217.4, (542)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 254.4, (467), 205.4, (377)

Havering, London, 252.8, (659), 204.5, (533)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 250.1, (380), 294.3, (447)

Enfield, London, 249.7, (833), 275.2, (918)

Dover, South-east England, 239.6, (284), 236.3, (280)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 239.1, (1520), 267.1, (1698)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 239.0, (1261), 230.7, (1217)

Waltham Forest, London, 236.5, (655), 213.4, (591)

Swale, South-east England, 236.4, (357), 139.7, (211)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 234.0, (367), 198.3, (311)

Croydon, London, 233.7, (908), 206.4, (802)

Haringey, London, 233.1, (621), 223.0, (594)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 231.0, (178), 254.3, (196)

Greenwich, London, 230.1, (665), 201.4, (582)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 228.6, (339), 306.8, (455)

Canterbury, South-east England, 224.9, (375), 193.7, (323)

Thanet, South-east England, 219.1, (310), 160.5, (227)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 212.7, (241), 201.2, (228)

Brent, London, 210.2, (689), 181.5, (595)

Highland, Scotland, 208.6, (491), 209.4, (493)

Lambeth, London, 203.8, (656), 168.7, (543)

Camden, London, 193.5, (541), 150.6, (421)

Tower Hamlets, London, 191.0, (634), 177.1, (588)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 189.6, (406), 184.5, (395)

Newham, London, 187.2, (665), 165.2, (587)

Lewisham, London, 185.4, (566), 169.0, (516)

Islington, London, 183.4, (455), 163.6, (406)

Westminster, London, 170.8, (461), 156.8, (423)

Hackney and City of London, London, 163.8, (478), 164.1, (479)

Southwark, London, 145.0, (464), 134.4, (430)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 143.4, (38), 143.4, (38)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 125.0, (28), 71.4, (16)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 91.8, (21), 113.7, (26)