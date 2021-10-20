Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Union calls for return of mandatory mask-wearing on public transport

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 6.11pm
The mandatory wearing of face coverings should be reintroduced on public transport, according to a trade union (Yui Mok/PA)
The mandatory wearing of face coverings should be reintroduced on public transport, according to a trade union.

Unite, which represents tens of thousands of transport workers, called for the measure to be implemented due to rising coronavirus cases.

The legal requirement for people to wear a face covering in most indoor settings such as public transport, shops and hospitality ended on July 19.

Unite national officer for passenger transport Bobby Morton said: “The Government can no longer pretend that Covid-19 is not a risk, and needs to take immediate action to protect key workers and passengers.

“By reintroducing mask-wearing the danger of infection to both bus workers and passengers is significantly reduced.

“This is a sensible measure the Government could and should take that does not damage the economy in anyway.”

“The reintroduction of mask-wearing must go hand-in-hand with the proper enforcement of such rules.”

Transport for London said last week that 98 transport workers in the capital have died from coronavirus, not including taxi or private hire drivers.

Unite also expressed concern that hospitality workers are being treated with a “lack of dignity and respect” by some members of the public.

The union’s national officer for the hospitality sector Dave Turnbull said: “Our members are reporting that customers are becoming increasingly abusive when they attempt to enforce social distancing measures set by the venue.

“This is entirely unacceptable. Unite is working to ensure that hospitality sector employers protect their workers.”

