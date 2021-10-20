Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Harry congratulated his wedding choirmaster on MBE honour

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 7.03pm
Karen Gibson during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duke of Sussex wrote to congratulate the choirmaster who led the gospel singers at his wedding after she was made an MBE.

Karen Gibson, the founder and director of the Kingdom Choir that sang to great praise during Harry and Meghan’s big day, was presented with the honour by the Princess Royal for services to music.

Speaking after the Windsor Castle ceremony, Ms Gibson said she was not in regular contact with the duke but it appears he still takes an interest in the choir.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Karen Gibson with the Princess Royal (Aaron Chown/PA)

She said: “We did hear from the master of the wedding a lovely thank you note (after the service) and when I was awarded the MBE last year, Harry wrote me a lovely congratulatory letter – I was really surprised.”

The choir sang a special arrangement of Stand By Me, a song made famous by singer Ben E King, after the firebrand address by US bishop Michael Curry.

When the newlyweds left St George’s Chapel, the gospel classic Amen/This Little Light Of Mine was performed.

Ms Gibson said about the wedding: “I’m never going to forget that day, it started with the police escorting the choir as we travelled by coach.

“The weather was beautiful, the choir were giddy with excitement as we waited in the church for Meghan to come in – I remember the hubbub in the air. And I remember Meghan herself coming in looking absolutely angelic.”

The Kingdom Choir sign Sony record deal – London
Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added the life of the choir has been transformed by that one performance with concerts worldwide and a CD release.

“It changed my life, what it did was catapult these church folk into a completely new sphere. Where we were doing things in the church and the community, we were now on a world stage,” she said.

The choirmaster said about the MBE: “This is surreal because I’m just doing this for the love of it, for the impact of it and what it did for people’s lives, so to find yourself receiving an award for services to music is quite something.”

