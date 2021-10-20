Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barcelona tie down another young star as Ansu Fati signs new deal until 2027

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 9.25pm
Ansu Fati in action for Barcelona against Dynamo Kiev (Joan Monfort/AP/PA)
Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has agreed a new six-year deal and become the second player from the club to have his buy-out clause set at 1billion euros.

The Bissau-born teenager had been linked with a move elsewhere but has committed his future to the financially-stricken Catalan giants.

Fati’s new contract will officially be signed on Thursday and will see him follow in the footsteps of team-mate Pedri, who last week agreed new terms which also included an £842million release clause.

In 47 appearances for Barca, the forward has scored 15 goals and is the second youngest player to debut for the club after he made his first appearance aged 16 and 298 days.

The 18-year-old has racked up numerous records during the past three seasons, becoming Barcelona’s youngest LaLiga goalscorer, the youngest player to score and assist in a LaLiga match and the club’s youngest player in the Champions League.

Despite suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee in November, Fati returned after 10 months on the sidelines to help lift some of the gloom at the Nou Camp with two goals in five appearances this season.

A product of Barca’s La Masia academy, he took on the number 10 shirt after Lionel Messi left to sign for Paris St Germain in the summer.

The news was announced soon after Fati had appeared as a half-time substitute in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Wednesday.

