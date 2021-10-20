Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Recruitment drive for NHS staff launched

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 12.04am
Newly qualified nurses at St Mary’s Hospital in London during a meeting with NHS England Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard (Yui Mok/PA)
Newly qualified nurses at St Mary’s Hospital in London during a meeting with NHS England Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard (Yui Mok/PA)

The health service in England has launched its annual recruitment drive after experiencing one of its busiest ever summers.

There are now 1.3 million people working in the NHS, an increase of almost 30,000 since June 2020, but hundreds of roles are on offer, from nursing and radiography to podiatry.

Last year’s campaign, alongside increased investment for degrees and placements and the extraordinary work of NHS staff throughout the pandemic, prompted a surge in applicants to healthcare degrees, with the number of undergraduate nurses increasing for the third year in a row at this stage.

NHS recruitment campaign
NHS England Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard (Yui Mok/PA)

Staff have delivered millions more tests and treatments this summer while caring for thousands more patients in hospital with Covid.

Following a meeting with newly qualified nurses and allied health professionals at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust this week, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “NHS staff have been at the forefront of the country’s response to Covid-19, pulling out all the stops to care for more than 450,000 patients in hospital with coronavirus, while delivering the most successful vaccination programme in health service history.

“Working for the NHS lets you live a thousand lives through the patients and families you care for, and with around 350 different roles to choose from, there is something for everyone.

“Joining the NHS was the best decision I ever made, and I’d encourage anyone, whether you’re a school leaver, recent graduate or simply looking for a new challenge, to consider joining – no matter what your experience or qualifications – a fulfilling, rewarding and exciting career awaits.”

NHS recruitment campaign
We Are The NHS recruitment campaign (Yui Mok/PA)

On a typical day, more than 835,000 people visit their GP practice or practice nurse, while around 50,000 attend A&E departments and 36,000 are in hospital for planned care.

Now in its fourth year, the We are the NHS campaign, in partnership with NHS Health Education England, will see nurses, allied health professionals and healthcare support workers sharing their experiences of life on the front line.

Since launching the campaign in 2018, the average number of undergraduates applying to start a nursing degree each year has risen by around 8,000, according to the latest 2021 Ucas data.

Nursing graduates are among the most employable, with 94% in work within six months of completing their degree, and there are opportunities to specialise in a range of disciplines, including mental health, community care and paediatrics.

Last year’s campaign saw a 35% increase in nursing applications, a significant increase on the previous year.

Annual payments of at least £5,000 are available to student nurses and those studying degrees related to allied health professions, such as speech and language therapy or occupational therapy.

Suzanne Rastrick, chief allied health professions officer for England, said: “Allied health professionals provide treatment and rehabilitation to adults and children who are ill, have disabilities or special needs, helping them to live life as fully as possible.

“There are a huge range of roles available, from podiatrists and prosthetists to orthoptists and radiographers, so I urge anyone who is interested to search NHS careers and take the first step towards a career in healthcare.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]