Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Church service in Armagh to mark Northern Ireland centenary

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 2.47am
Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast (PA)
Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast (PA)

A church service in Armagh will take place on Thursday to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland’s formation.

The Queen had been due to attend as part of a visit to Northern Ireland, but her trip was cancelled on Wednesday after she “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”, Buckingham Palace said.

The service became the centre of a row last month after the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, declined an invitation to attend because he believed it was not politically neutral.

The Queen
The Queen has decided not to travel to Northern Ireland (PA)

The Irish government will be represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and chief whip Jack Chambers.

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said his government’s stance “doesn’t in any way undermine the position of the president”.

He said the president, as the head of state, “comes at these issues from a different perspective”.

The prayer service at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral has been organised by the four main churches to mark the formation of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland in 1921.

Church leaders expressed their sadness after learning the Queen would not be attending.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop John McDowell and Rev David Bruce will all attend
Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop John McDowell and Rev David Bruce will all attend (PA)

“We are very sorry to learn that it will not be possible for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be present for the Service of Reflection and Hope in Armagh tomorrow,” they said in a statement.

The statement was signed by Presbyterian moderator David Bruce, Church of Ireland primate John McDowell, Catholic primate Eamon Martin, president of the Irish Council of Churches Ivan Patterson and president of the Methodist Church in Ireland Sahr Yambasu.

“We wish to convey to Her Majesty our good wishes and, in doing so, to acknowledge the significance of her commitment to the work of peace and reconciliation, which has meant a great deal to people throughout this island.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier