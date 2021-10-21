Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

South Korean army bids to overturn decision allowing transgender soldier to serve

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 7.37am
Sergeant Byun Hui-su was dismissed from the army after undergoing gender reassignment (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Sergeant Byun Hui-su was dismissed from the army after undergoing gender reassignment (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korea’s military has said it will appeal a landmark court ruling that reversed its decision to discharge the country’s first known transgender soldier before she was found dead earlier this year.

A local district court ruled this month that the military unlawfully discriminated against the soldier, Sergeant Byun Hui-su, by forcing her out last year for undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

The Defence Ministry said it respects the verdict but has decided to appeal. A ministry official said it plans to ask the Justice Ministry to approve the filing, as required by law.

Local media reported that the ministry was worried about a possible backlash in the military and administrative confusion if it accepts the ruling.

South Korea Transgender Soldier
Sergeant Byun Hui-su was found dead at her home in March (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

The appeal is expected to draw strong protests from human rights groups, which have been urging the military to accept the verdict and work out measures to guarantee service for sexual minorities.

South Korea prohibits transgender people from joining the military but has no specific laws on what to do with those who have sex change operations during their time in service.

When the army discharged Sergeant Byun in January last year, it cited a law provision allowing it to dismiss personnel with physical or mental disabilities if those weren’t a result of combat or suffered in the line of duty.

In its October 7 ruling, the Daejeon District Court ruled against the discharge, saying that Ms Byun had already informed the army that she had registered her request to change her legal status as a woman with another local court.

Her request for a legal gender change was approved less than a month after her discharge.

Ms Byun was found dead at her home in March at age 23. Before her discharge, Ms Byun, a staff sergeant, told reporters that she wanted to serve as a female soldier near the tense border with North Korea.

Public views on gender issues in South Korea have gradually changed in recent years. However, a strong bias against sexual minorities still runs deep.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]