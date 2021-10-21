Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eoin Morgan can be England’s greatest ever captain – Ryan Sidebottom

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 9.03am
Eoin Morgan could go down as England’s greatest ever captain according to Ryan Sidebottom (Nick Potts/PA)

Eoin Morgan could lay claim to being English cricket’s best ever captain if he lifts the Twenty20 World Cup, according to former team-mate Ryan Sidebottom.

Morgan’s modest form with the bat has attracted plenty of attention of late, with the 35-year-old suggesting he could even drop himself if it benefited the team, but he remains among the most respected leaders in the global game.

When it comes to the question of England’s greatest skipper there are several familiar answers – be it Mike Brearley or Michael Vaughan, Douglas Jardine or Sir Andrew Strauss – but all built their legacy in Test cricket.

Morgan’s brief flirtation with that format ended almost a decade ago but his stewardship of the white-ball side has been remarkable, transforming them from also-rans to 50-over world champions and the ICC’s top-ranked T20 team heading into the current tournament.

Sidebottom (second left) and Morgan (second right) are former England team-mates (Gareth Copley/PA)

Sidebottom was a key part of the side that won the competition in 2010, alongside a young Morgan, and he believes a repeat performance would put the Dubliner top of the pile.

“Arguably he would be the greatest captain England has ever had, in terms of success on a global level and what he has brought to the England unit,” Sidebottom told the PA news agency.

“All of those great captains were fantastic man managers and that’s the beauty of Morgy, he gets the best out of every single player. You can clearly see they love playing for him. He knows them inside out, how they feel on the day and what they need at any time.

“You can see what a calming influence he is – never gets flustered, never shakes his head or shrugs his shoulders. He’s always cool under pressure, no matter what, and I think that rubs off on his bowlers particularly.

“When you’ve got a captain who backs you it just means so much to a player, whether it’s your first game or your 100th game. He speaks very, very well, he knows how he wants his players to be perceived and there’s his batting style. With everything he brings to the table, could he be the greatest captain England has had? Most definitely.”

Sidebottom memorably kept the great James Anderson on the sidelines throughout England’s triumphant Caribbean campaign more than a decade ago, with England favouring the variety of his left-arm angle.

Morgan has a pair of southpaws in his squad this time, David Willey and Tymal Mills, and their predecessor approves.

“That variation at the top of the order and at the death is huge,” he said.

“It makes it much more difficult for the batsmen. I think England have seen left-armers have become one of the best options in competitions around the world and now they’re using it more regularly. You have Dave Willey, a genuine wicket-taker in the powerplay, and Tymal is someone England have been crying out for.

“He has different types of skills – from 90mph to a big change-up and he’s going to be a huge part of this England line-up. There are definite similarities between this team and ours in the style of cricket, but they are so much better, stronger and more athletic than we are.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if England win the trophy. That would be amazing after the last few years with Covid and everything else, to win another global tournament and get that feelgood factor back again.”

