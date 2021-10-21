Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 9.31am Updated: October 21 2021, 9.47am
Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead (PA)
Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead (PA)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.

The boy, who has not been named by police because of his age – is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court later, South Wales Police said.

Logan – also known as Logan Williamson – was found dead in Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday July 31.

Boy found dead in river
Tributes left at the scene where five-year-old Logan was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA)

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in the town, where it was confirmed that he had died.

A man, 39-year-old John Cole, of Sarn, Bridgend, has previously appeared in court charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They are due to go on trial next year.

Boy found dead in river
Logan Mwangi was described as ‘kind, funny, polite, handsome and clever’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Logan is said to have suffered a torn liver, an internal injury to the back of his head, and a broken collarbone.

Family friends paid tribute to Logan as a “kind, funny, polite, handsome and clever” boy following his death.

People – many of whom did not know Logan – left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]