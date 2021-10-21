Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pupils capture carbon dioxide in bottle to send world leaders at Cop26

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 10.03am Updated: October 21 2021, 11.07am
The pupils hope Cop26 President Alok Sharma will receive the bottle (Stamford Welland Academy/PA)
Science students have captured carbon dioxide in a bottle in a bid to raise awareness of climate change ahead of the Cop26 conference.

Pupils at Stamford Welland Academy in Lincolnshire have invited Cop26 President Alok Sharma to receive the bottle, in the hope that it can sit on his table throughout the UN climate change conference in Glasgow in November.

The experiment, using everyday objects including drain cleaner, was engineered to show one of the ways that carbon dioxide can be recaptured directly from the air.

Ruby, 15, said: “Our generation is often accused of jumping on the save-the-planet bandwagon whilst not having realistic solutions to the problem.

“But we probably know more science than most of our parents.”

The pupils found that a solution of sodium hydroxide absorbed carbon dioxide, powering their carbon capture process using solar pumps.

Scientists believe that in order to meaningfully impact climate change, five to 10 billion tonnes of CO2 would need to be pulled out of the atmosphere every year over the next few decades – with the pupils’ tool one way to do so.

Professor Peter Styring, a leading researcher in carbon capture and a delegate at Cop26, said: “Whilst carbon capture technology alone is not going to save us from the effects of climate change, it must be in the mix for reaching our carbon-zero target in the decades ahead.”

The school’s head of science John Hickman said he is “thrilled” the pupils embraced the experiment, and that their efforts may be seen at Cop26.

