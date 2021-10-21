Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi urged to ‘prove a point’ in Chelsea frontline

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 10.23am
Kai Havertz, left, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, right, celebrate scoring and creating Chelsea’s third goal against Malmo (Adam Davy/PA)
Kai Havertz, left, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, right, celebrate scoring and creating Chelsea’s third goal against Malmo (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has told Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi to “prove a point” and fill the boots of injured duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Lukaku hobbled out of Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo with an ankle problem, while Werner suffered a hamstring injury.

Blues boss Tuchel confirmed both forwards will be sidelined in the coming weeks even though specific prognoses are yet to be determined.

Brentford v Chelsea – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Thomas Tuchel has laid down a challenge to Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi (John Walton/PA)

Hudson-Odoi laid on Havertz’s goal as the duo linked up well in smart cameos against Malmo, leaving manager Tuchel to lay down the gauntlet for Saturday’s Norwich clash and beyond.

“There’s always a chance to prove a point and it’s always necessary to prove it for our players, so I would say to them, prove a point now,” said Tuchel.

“Everybody is invited to join the race for minutes on the pitch.

“And when they have minutes on the pitch they need to show the hunger on the pitch, to be decisive in the box.

“This is what we did against Malmo and we need exactly the same thing on Saturday against Norwich.

“We need goals to win matches and we want to find solutions without Romelu and Timo, that’s clear.”

Jorginho’s two penalties and Andreas Christensen’s first Chelsea goal ensured the Blues eased past the overwhelmed Swedes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

A facile victory sets Chelsea’s Group H challenge back on track after a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Juventus, and now Tuchel’s men will return to league action.

The Blues sit top of the table ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action, where Norwich will pitch up in west London.

Insisting he prefers to select for each match on its merits rather than for rotation’s sake, Tuchel said: “We take the games step by step, there’s no more important game than the game we play on this match day.

“The guys who are on the pitch deserve to start, there are no gifts and no resting players.

“We put the best line-up in our belief to have the best chance to beat Brentford in Brentford and then we put the best line-up on this very day to beat whoever arrives in the Champions League.

“And the next one is Saturday 1230 and we will put again the best team.

“We will have to be very careful in recovery.

Chelsea in action against Norwich
Chelsea go up against Norwich this weekend (Julian Finney/NMC Pool)

“It will be easy preparation, because we want the same performance again.

“It will be one of the shortest meetings in my coaching history, we want exactly the same again.

“And we have the chance to switch on some positions, to demand from everybody physically the same input and then let’s see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier