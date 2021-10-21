Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds more evacuated as volcano lava moves further into La Palma town

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 11.49am
Lava flowing from a volcano destroys houses on La Palma (Saul Santos/AP)
Hundreds of people have been evacuated during the night on the Spanish island of La Palma as a river of molten rock crept deeper into a coastal town during a protracted volcanic eruption.

Emergency services helped around 500 people leave their homes, said the mayor of Tazacorte, Juan Miguel Rodríguez.

A total of around 7,500 people have been forced to flee since Cumbre Vieja began erupting more than a month ago.

Scientists say the eruption could go on for three months.

The volcano on La Palma is continuing to erupt
The tension of not knowing whether the slow-moving molten rock would entomb their homes, farmland and businesses is taking a toll on local people, Mr Rodriguez said.

“There is already a certain degree of despondency and desperation, waiting for the volcano to subside,” he said.

Though most of the island of 85,000 people off north-west Africa is unaffected by the eruption, part of the western side has seen the lava ruin livelihoods and destroy homes.

People clean up ash on a house from the volcano
The molten rock has covered more than 2,100 acres and crushed or damaged around 2,185 buildings.

The volcano’s constant roar and numerous earthquakes have also kept locals on edge.

The National Geographical Institute counted 38 quakes since midnight, the strongest recording a magnitude of 4.3.

The economy of La Palma, part of Spain’s Canary Islands, is based mainly from tourism and banana plantations. The Spanish government has pledged millions to help rebuild damaged infrastructure.

