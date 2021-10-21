Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Centenary service focuses on past and future

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 2.45pm
Children from local schools singing during a service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh (Liam McBurney/PA)
Children from local schools singing during a service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

In the build-up to the service to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland, much of the attention focused on who would not be there.

First, Irish president Michael D Higgins declined his invitation to attend, stating that the event had become politicised.

Then, on the eve of the service, the Queen was forced to pull out after becoming ill.

Covid reduced the attendance further.

The imposing St Patrick’s cathedral in Armagh can seat 500, but social distancing meant that only 150 could attend the Service of Reflection and Hope.

But, as he started the service speaking in both English and Irish, the Dean of Armagh Shane Forster made clear that this would be an event focusing as much on the future as the past 100 years of Northern Ireland’s existence.

Northern Ireland centenary
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) talks to children after a service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Schoolchildren played a prominent role throughout the service.

A choir of pupils from local schools sang a song called We’re The Future Of Tomorrow.

Then, in a section called Voices Of Hope, three young people delivered readings which sent a message to the politicians in attendance of their hopes, dreams and aspirations for the next generation.

Later, school pupils carried a lantern symbolising the light of hope through the cathedral where it was received by the leaders of the main churches in Ireland.

As they addressed the congregation, the church leaders reflected on what had gone before, as well as the future.

Church of Ireland Primate of All Ireland John McDowell said: “We obsessed about some things: especially borders.

“One way or another, we’re obsessing about them again, and being distracted from really thinking about what a good society would look like.

“But I am hopeful.

“Hopeful in a new generation who know that the big problems we’ve landed them with, especially climate change and economic inequality, can only be tackled together.

“I think there are already signs that the next generation will see the things that we obsessed about as secondary and place their priorities elsewhere.”

Northern Ireland centenary
Sean Coll and Linda Irvine speaking during a service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Dr Ivan Patterson, the president of the Irish Council of Churches, said “we need to learn” from the example of young people.

“They are a generation who want to build peace, a generation who respect and care for this planet in solidarity with the poorest and most vulnerable here and around the world.”

The service included a prayer in Irish led by Linda Ervine and Sean Coll.

Intercessions were offered by Professor Mary Hannon-Fletcher and Robert Barfoot, both of whom were injured in the Troubles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier