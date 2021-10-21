Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Coroner’s praise for student’s parents facing inquest delay

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 3.47pm
Olivia Burt, 20, who was killed when a barrier collapsed outside a bar (Durham Police/PA)
Olivia Burt, 20, who was killed when a barrier collapsed outside a bar (Durham Police/PA)

The parents of a university student killed outside a city centre bar in 2018 told a coroner their “nightmare” had been made worse by delays to the investigation.

Olivia Burt’s parents said it was 1,353 days since they lost the 20-year-old Durham University student “in the most horrific circumstances imaginable”.

The coroner, Oliver Longstaff, said he empathised and told them that Durham County Council was still considering whether there had been breaches of health and safety legislation.

Ms Burt, who was studying natural sciences, was crushed when a barrier collapsed outside the busy Missoula bar in February 2018.

Mr Longstaff held a brief hearing at Crook Civic Centre to assess progress in the case, and allowed Mr Burt to address him via a live link.

With his wife Paula beside him, Mr Burt said: “It is exactly 1,353 days since our wonderful daughter Olivia was killed outside Missoula nightclub in Durham in the most horrific circumstances imaginable.

“Every one of those 1,353 days has been a nightmare made worse by delays in the investigation.”

Mr Longstaff said the county council had asked for a further adjournment while a decision was made on whether to charge parties with health and safety breaches.

He said coroners had no power to make investigators speed up their inquiries, but he would write to the county council to pass on the Burt family’s comments.

Mr Burt agreed when the coroner said: “A thorough investigation is sometimes of more value than a swift one.”

Mr Longstaff said he would list the case for another mention hearing in January.

The coroner praised Ms Burt’s parents, saying: “The family have dealt with their loss and the long wait for an outcome of the investigations that are ongoing with impeccable patience and dignity.”

Ms Burt was a member of the British sailing team, grew up in Milford-on-Sea, Hampshire, and had been head girl of Bournemouth School for Girls.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier