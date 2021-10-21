Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Navy remembers on 216th anniversary of Nelson’s greatest victory – and his death

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 4.07pm
Royal Navy personnel and guests on board HMS Victory in Portsmouth as they take part in a ceremony to mark the 216th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Naval officers have gathered to mark the anniversary of Vice Admiral Lord Nelson’s famous victory at the Battle of Trafalgar.

The Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Nick Hine, led the celebrations aboard HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard which involved a wreath being laid on the spot Lord Nelson died 216 years ago.

Battle of Trafalgar anniversary
A wreath rests at the spot where Admiral Lord Nelson was shot and fell at the battle of Trafalgar, after a ceremony onboard HMS Victory in Portsmouth to mark the 216th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The ceremony, which was reduced in size last year to meet Covid-19 regulations at the time, began with the daily naval ceremony of Colours in which the white ensign and the union flag are hauled up.

This was followed by the flag sequence indicating Nelson’s famous message to the fleet: “England expects that every man will do his duty”.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “Trafalgar Day is the most important day in the calendar of HMS Victory, the oldest commissioned warship in the world.

“About 70 officers, ratings cadets and guests, including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and representatives of the United States, Polish, Turkish and New Zealand militaries, watched as Vice Admiral Hine laid a wreath on the spot Lord Nelson fell during the battle.”

Lord Nelson was shot dead by a French sniper as the Royal Navy claimed victory over the French and Spanish navies at Trafalgar, off Cadiz, Spain, on October 21 1805.

