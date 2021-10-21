Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
World’s biggest triceratops skeleton sells for £5.5m in Paris

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 4.32pm
Auctioneer Alexandre Giquello poses in front of Big John (Lewis Joly/AP)
Auctioneer Alexandre Giquello poses in front of Big John (Lewis Joly/AP)

The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John”, has been sold for 6.6 million euros (£5.5 million) at a Paris auction house.

The enormous skeleton, estimated to be more than 66 million years old, was found in 2014 in South Dakota.

The triceratops is known for its three horns on the head.

Big John, named after the owner of the land where it was found, is certified by Guinness World Records as the largest documented skeleton of a triceratops.

Big John, the largest known triceratops skeleton, being assembled in a showroom in Paris
Big John, the largest known triceratops skeleton, being assembled in a showroom in Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)

The dinosaur died in an ancient flood plain stretching from present-day Alaska to Mexico, allowing the conservation of his skeleton in mud.

Its skeleton is more than 60% complete and its skull more than 75% complete, making it unique.

The skeleton is 7.15 metres long and stands 2.7 metres high at the hips. The skull represents more than one third of its total length, with two large horns more than 1.1 metre long.

The auction house did not give details about the buyer.

