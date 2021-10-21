Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dazzling chapel in Rome even brighter after restoration

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 6.20pm
The Cornaro Chapel (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
The Cornaro Chapel (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

A chapel in a Rome church that is home to a Baroque sculptural masterpiece by Gian Lorenzo Bernini has been made even more dazzling after its restoration.

Art and restoration specialists presented the result in the Cornaro Chapel in St Mary of the Victory Church on Thursday.

The chapel’s centerpiece is one of Bernini’s most celebrated sculptures, depicting the mystical experience of St Teresa of Avila.

The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa in the Cornaro Chapel
The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa in the Cornaro Chapel (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The marble statue is a theatrical centerpiece illuminated by rays of sunlight streaming through an opening.

During the restoration of the 17th-century work, specialists removed incrustations on the glass that filters the light, rendering the scene even more dramatic.

Afternoon shafts of sun that pierce a small dome in the chapel accentuate the effect of Bernini’s sculptured golden rays.

The restoration included cleaning all surfaces and reviving colours in frescoes near the ceiling, thanks in part to the removal of traces of black soot from a fire in 1833 in the church.

People admire the restoration work at the Cornaro Chapel in Rome
People admire the restoration work at the Cornaro Chapel in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Restorers said they were able to determine that work done in 1915 to replace the original glass that had deteriorated appeared faithful to the original colours.

They found fragments of the original framing of the glass and some fragments dating to the 17th century, possibly part of the original glass.

The chapel is a tourist favourite, and it appears Bernini was partial to it, too. He described his dramatic rendering of the chapel as “his least bad” work.

