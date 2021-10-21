Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Charles moved to tears by young man helped by Prince’s Trust

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 6.23pm Updated: October 21 2021, 6.42pm
The Prince of Wales said he was pleased to recognise the winners in person (PA)
The Prince of Wales was moved to tears when a young man paid tribute to his college tutor for her support as he turned his life around with help from the Prince’s Trust.

Aidan Sayers’ transformation from an unemployed teenager excluded from school to someone who has a home, car and a job was recognised with an award from the trust presented by Charles.

The award winner became emotional as he thanked Claire McGarvey for guiding him through a trust course, telling her” “I’ve got as much love for you as my grandma.”

The Prince’s Trust Awards
Charles praised the determination of the award winners during the Prince’s Trust event (Tim P. Whitby/PA)

Charles appeared tearful as the 20-year-old spoke during the awards ceremony staged at St James’s Palace and he later praised the determination of the young people recognised.

During a speech, he said: “It really is marvellous to be together again in person after this delay of 18 months or so, this dreadful pandemic, then to share in the celebrations of all these wonderful young people.

“I find their stories have alternatively moved me, made me laugh and cry.

“So, I’ve come to know how proud I am of all of them, and what they represent in terms of the incredible amount of effort and determination they put in to all of this and to win their awards.”

The Prince’s Trust Awards
Charles meets Richard E Grant at the Prince’s Trust awards ceremony (Tim P. Whitby/PA)

The awards were presented virtually earlier in the year and the event gave Charles the opportunity to recognise the winners in person.

Among the guests were ambassadors and supporters of the Prince’s Trust and its international body including actors Richard E Grant and Colin Salmon, Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, comic Hugh Dennis, presenter Kate Garraway and host Fearne Cotton.

Mr Sayers, from Darlington, described school as “not for me” and later revealed his hopes of joining the Army were dashed because of an allergy, but he enrolled on a Prince’s Trust Achieve course which gave him purpose and confidence.

While on stage, Mr Sayers, who won the Educational Achiever Award, said: “Without people like Claire around us I don’t know where I’d be, I wouldn’t have a house, I wouldn’t have anywhere to go, I wouldn’t have job, I wouldn’t have anything.

The Prince’s Trust Awards
The prince presents Cordell Jeffers with his award (Tim P. Whitby/PA)

“Without the Prince’s Trust I wouldn’t be standing here obviously, I would probably be on the streets. Because of what the Prince’s Trust has done, what all you lovely people have done. I’m stood here today and I can’t say thank you enough.”

Among the winners was Cordell Jeffers, awarded the Young Change Maker Award, after supporting thousands of black and ethnic minority students through resilience training, motivational talks and entrepreneur workshops.

Mr Jeffers was sent to the Caribbean to finish his education after being excluded from school but began on his current path after completing the trust’s enterprise programme.

Actor Colin Salmon, who appeared in three James Bond movies, joked with Charles before the event began about how he did not need fight training, he just “worked out how to hold a pen”.

The celebrity was impressed by Mr Jeffers, who opened the awards ceremony by telling his story, saying: “What Cordell did up there was almost like a warm-up and almost like a performance. And he’s entered that poetic phase in his life when he understands the depth of what he’s doing – and that’s the game.”

