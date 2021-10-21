One-off payment to help 36 million French motorists hit by rising fuel prices

An error occurred. Please try again.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that millions of lower and medium-income motorists will be given 100 euros (£84) in financial assistance to help them cope with rising fuel prices.

Mr Castex said on TF1 television that it was “an exceptional response to an exceptional situation”.

The one-off payment will help about 36 million people who earn less than 2,000 euros (£1,680) a month, including employees, self-employed workers, job seekers and retired people, Mr Castex said. The assistance will start being given in December.

The measure comes amid growing public discontent over a global energy crunch, coming just as many households are struggling to recover from the pandemic economic crisis.

A Parisian woman rides her bicycle in front of a fuel station (Francois Mori/AP)

The French government last month promised cash assistance of 100 euros for about 6 million low-income households to help pay their energy bills.

Mr Castex, who had previously announced the government’s decision to freeze natural gas prices, said that measure would last until the end of next year.

The issue is especially sensitive after the anti-government “yellow vest” movement which started in 2018 against a hike in fuel taxes — and was named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to have in their cars.

It quickly turned into a general protest against economic injustice, leading to weekly, sometimes violent demonstrations.

The government’s move also comes ahead of France’s presidential election scheduled in April, where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to run for re-election.