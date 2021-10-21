Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Nuno Espirito Santo confident Tottenham can still qualify

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 9.14pm Updated: October 21 2021, 9.16pm
Nuno Espirito Santo believes Tottenham can still reach the knockout stages (Nick Potts/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo believes Tottenham can still reach the knockout stages (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side can still qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League after a 1-0 loss to Vitesse Arnhem.

Nuno changed his entire starting XI and left all of his big guns at home in order to prepare for Sunday’s Premier League match with West Ham and a second string were undone by Maximilian Wittek’s 78th-minute strike.

The side Nuno picked still had nine international players, but they were never really in the game and Bryan Gil’s shot that hit the crossbar early in the second half was their only moment of note.

The result leaves them in third in Group G, two points behind Vitesse and three behind leaders Rennes at the halfway stage.

With the return fixture against the Dutch side in a fortnight and then a trip to the weakest team in the competition NS Mura to come, the Portuguese decided that leaving his big guns back in London for this game was a risk worth taking.

“You have to discuss the options, the decision was made,” he said. “We took a little moment to decide and we decided to bring the players that started, with the Under-23s to give us support.

“It was a tough match, tough match like we expected. Always away from home in Europe in the Conference League is tough. I think we compete well, in terms of attack I think we should finish the actions better. Some combinations were missing.

“There was a period in the second half when we lost a little bit of control but in terms of lack of focus in the moment of the goal, details that we should improve like we always do.

“The Conference League is always a chance to have minutes on the players, players who work hard and deserve. This is what it’s all about so let’s progress.

“In terms of the group I think we have two games at home against Vitesse and Rennes and then we have to play Mura. We can solve the situation of the group.”

Despite none of the players who played in Holland set to start against West Ham on Sunday, Nuno insists that this was not his second XI.

“I don’t consider it this way,” he said. “A football match is always a chance to compete. Our approach is always the same, we expect our players to compete in all the matches, no matter the competition.

“That is not the question. It’s about having minutes, compete, improve because like you know we have a tough, tough schedule ahead of us and we will need all the players in the best condition as possible.”

