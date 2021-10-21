Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maria von Trapp’s daughter dies aged 90

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 10.37pm
Lorli von Trapp Campbell has died (Craig Line/AP)
Lorli von Trapp Campbell has died (Craig Line/AP)

The second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family was famous for being depicted in the musical and movie The Sound of Music has died aged 90.

Eleonore “Lorli” von Trapp Campbell died on Sunday in Northfield, Vermont.

Ms Campbell was born in Salzburg, Austria, the second daughter of Georg and Maria von Trapp and a younger step-sibling to the older von Trapp children who went on to be depicted in stage and film.

The family escaped from Nazi-occupied Austria in 1938 and performed concert tours throughout Europe and America. They settled in Vermont in the early 1940s and opened a ski lodge in Stowe.

The Austrian traditions her mother brought to Vermont from Europe played a big part in the family life, daughter Hope McAndrew, of East Hardwick, Vermont, said on Thursday.

While Ms McAndrew said they all knew every word from the songs from The Sound of Music, they also knew the songs the family sang while touring North America, long before the musicals.

“They did amazing Christmas concerts that she would describe to us. And they were really touching,” Ms McAndrew said. “She had very fond memories of those Christmas concerts.”

The Sound of Music was a musical play and movie based loosely on a 1949 book by Maria von Trapp, who died in 1987. It tells the story of an Austrian woman who married a widower with seven children and teaches them music.

Ms Campbell’s father, Austrian naval captain Georg von Trapp and his first wife, Agathe Whitehead von Trapp, had seven children who were the basis for the singing family in the musical and film.

Maria married the captain after Whitehead von Trapp died and taught her new stepchildren music. They are all now dead.

Georg von Trapp and Maria von Trapp went on to have three more children, who were not depicted in the movie. Ms Campbell was the second and her siblings, Rosmarie von Trapp and Johannes von Trapp, live in Stowe.

Ms Campbell’s first career was singing soprano as a member of the Trapp Family Singers, which travelled internationally and to all of the United States, except South Dakota and Hawaii, until she married Hugh David Campbell in 1954, the obituary said.

“The life of singing on tour is one that involves an extraordinary amount of discipline and hard work, and my mother lived as a teenager singing lead soprano, night after night after night, and toured much of the year, and it really shaped who she was,” Ms Campbell’s daughter Elizabeth Peters, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, said on Thursday.

“She was a very disciplined woman, and yet she missed out on many of the things that the rest of us enjoyed in high school and college years and yet she was very grateful for all the travel and the experience she had,” Ms Peters said.

After Campbell married in 1954, she supported her husband, a coach and teacher, in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, while raising seven daughters. In 1975, the family moved to Waitsfield, Vermont. She taught her girls to cook, bake, garden, sew, knit, darn, and make butter and ice cream from scratch.

In addition to her two remaining siblings, survivors include seven daughters, 18 grandchildren and six great-grandsons.

