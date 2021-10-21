Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Queen’s busy October schedule before a night in hospital

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 10.41pm
The Queen had a busy schedule ahead of her hospital admission (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Queen had a busy schedule ahead of her hospital admission (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen attended a number of engagements before spending a night in hospital on Wednesday.

She was ordered to rest by doctors and advised to miss a trip to Northern Ireland following her busy schedule.

Here is what the 95-year-old monarch has been up to since her return to Windsor Castle at the start of October:

– October 6: The Queen holds two virtual audiences at Windsor with the Greek ambassador and the ambassador for Belize.

She meets Canadian troops from 1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, and later has a telephone audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Queen Elizabeth II meets the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery
The Queen meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery (Steve Parsons/PA)

– October 7: The Queen, with the Earl of Wessex, launches the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

– October 12: The Queen, accompanied by the Princess Royal, attends a Westminster Abbey service of thanksgiving to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Centenary of the Royal British Legion
The Queen with her walking stick (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

She uses a walking stick at the abbey – the first time she has done so at a major event.

– October 13: The monarch has a face-to-face audience with pianist Dame Imogen Cooper to present her with the Queen’s Medal for Music. She also holds three other audiences.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Dame Imogen Cooper is received by the Queen at Buckingham Palace (PA)

– October 14: On an away day to Cardiff, the Queen delivers a speech at the sixth session of the Welsh Senedd.

– October 16: The Queen enjoys a day at the races at Ascot, and presents the trophy after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes during the Qipco British Champions Day.

Qipco British Champions Day – Ascot
The Queen ahead of presenting the trophy after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Steven Paston/PA)

– October 18: She holds a virtual audience with the new Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro.

– October 19: The Queen has three engagements – two virtual audiences with the Japanese ambassador and the EU ambassador, and then hosts an evening reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

