Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

King Edward VII’s is the royal hospital of choice

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 11.25pm
Police officers stand outside King Edward VII’s Hospital (PA)
Police officers stand outside King Edward VII’s Hospital (PA)

Many a royal has been cared for at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital, where the Queen spent the night on Wednesday.

It was the place where the Duke of Edinburgh spent almost a month before his death in April this year.

The exclusive clinic in central London has been used for years as a first port of call for ailing members of The Firm, including the late Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Queen spends night in hospital
The Queen was seen by specialists at King Edward VII’s and her admission is understood not to have been related to coronavirus (PA)

The Queen was seen by specialists at King Edward VII’s and her admission is understood not to have been related to coronavirus.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the visit had been for “preliminary investigations” and the monarch returned to Windsor on Thursday.

The first time the Queen was admitted to hospital was at the King Edward VII’s in July 1982 when she had a wisdom tooth extracted.

In 2003, the clinic’s surgeons also removed minor non-cancerous growths from her face and operated on her knee.

Philip had been admitted a number of times in recent years.

The duke was treated at the hospital for a short period in 2018 following a planned admission for a pre-existing but undisclosed condition.

The previous year he spent nine days receiving treatment and physio following a hip replacement at the institution.

Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital
The Duke of Edinburgh  spent almost a month at the exclusive central London clinic before his death in April this year (PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall had a hysterectomy at the medical institution in 2012.

But tragedy also struck in 2012 when nurse Jacintha Saldanha apparently killed herself after she was duped by two hoax callers who phoned the hospital.

The Duchess of Cambridge was being treated at the hospital for severe morning sickness when pregnant with Prince George, and Ms Saldanha – believing the Australian pair were senior royals – put them through to a colleague who described in detail Kate’s condition.

King Edward VII’s Hospital was established in 1899 by two sisters, Agnes and Fanny Keyser, who turned their home at 17 Grosvenor Crescent into a hospital for sick and wounded officers returning from the Boer War.

King Edward VII became the hospital’s first patron – a role now held by the Queen.

Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital
Many a royal has been cared for at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital, where the Queen spent the night on Wednesday (PA)

Edward VII, Charles’s great-great grandfather, had an affair with Camilla’s great-grandmother Alice Keppel.

The hospital moved to its present site in Beaumont Street in 1948, and in 2000 it changed its title to King Edward VII’s Hospital Sister Agnes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier