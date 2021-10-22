What the papers say – October 22

An error occurred. Please try again.

Calls to allow people to have their booster jabs and a hospital stay for the Queen feature among an array of stories on the front pages.

The Daily Express continues the push for precautions to avert a major resurgence of Covid-19, reporting on vaccination research under a headline of “booster jabs offer ‘near total’ protection.

The Daily Mail reports nine million people are “set to get booster jab early” as the Prime Minister urges science experts to slash the recommended six-month waiting time for third shots.

And The Daily Telegraph says the wait “could be cut to five months”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Booster jab wait could be cut to five months'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/7M5mvfcvEM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 21, 2021

The i, meanwhile, says the new minister for vaccines Maggie Throup has “gone missing” with “zero national media appearances” in the six weeks since starting the role.

The Independent leads on the care watchdog warning England’s NHS and care services face a “tsunami of unmet need” while also asking if Joe Biden has “lost his climate credibility”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Care watchdog warns of ‘tsunami of unmet need’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gYsGAF30Wf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 21, 2021

And GPs are threatening industrial action in protest at the Government’s moves to force them to give face-to-face appointments with any patients who want them, The Guardian reports.

Guardian front page, 22 October 2021: GPs threaten industrial action in row with minister pic.twitter.com/p9L25s1mM5 — The Guardian (@guardian) October 21, 2021

In other news, the Daily Mirror splashes on the Queen spending the night in hospital.

The suspected killer of Sir David Amess had plotted to kill an MP for two years before murdering the Conservative politician, Metro reports.

The Financial Times leads on debate over mooted interest rate rises as inflation heads towards five percent.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 22 October https://t.co/jl8JyJvhWR pic.twitter.com/zoGBir7Wji — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 21, 2021

And the Daily Star brings news of a price rise for Marmite caused by supply chain shortages under the headline “You’ll either love this news or you’ll hate it”.