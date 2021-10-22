Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess to appear at Old Bailey

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 2.48am Updated: October 22 2021, 7.01am
Sir David Amess was stabbed last Friday (Chris McAndrew/PA)
The man accused of the terrorist murder of Sir David Amess is set to appear at the Old Bailey.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, will appear in a crown court dock for the first time on Friday accused of stabbing to death the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

It comes after he was remanded in custody during a 13-minute hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Ali was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murdering Sir David, 69, and preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September this year.

Sir David Amess memorial service
A memorial service for Sir David Amess was held on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The defendant, wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit and black rimmed glasses, stood only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm and a preliminary post-mortem report gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Last week Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to get to Belfairs Methodist Church, prosecutors said.

During the meeting, he was allegedly seen to use his mobile phone before standing up, producing a large knife from his pocket and stabbing Sir David in the stomach.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) alleges the murder has a terrorist connection because of its “religious and ideological” motives.

It was said Ali was affiliated with the so-called Islamic State proscribed terrorist organisation and targeted Sir David over the MP’s voting record in support of air strikes on Syria.

The case is listed to start at 2pm.

