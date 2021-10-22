Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Stephen Curry shines as Golden State see off Los Angeles Clippers

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 7.00am
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (Tonly Avelar/AP)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (Tonly Avelar/AP)

Stephen Curry scored 45 points to help the Golden State Warriors to a 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and maintain their 100 per cent start to the new NBA season.

The Warriors number 30 more than doubled his haul over the Lakers in the season opener, putting his side up 111-109 with a three-pointer with less than a minute.

The Clippers, whose top scorer was Paul George with 29, found themselves down 44-27 after the first quarter, but held a 67-66 lead at the break but the Warriors bounced back to go 2-0 for the season.

Reigning NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks were thumped by the Miami Heat 137-95, with four Miami players scoring double digits.

Leading them was Tyler Herro who had 27 off the bench, Jimmy Butler scored 21 and Bam Adebayo 20, while Giannis Antetokounmpo could only manage 15 in 23 minutes on court.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks recorded a 113-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Cam Reddish top scoring for Atlanta with 20 off the bench.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier