Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Shorthanded Cleveland Browns get job done with win over Denver Broncos

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 7.01am
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (David Richard/AP)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (David Richard/AP)

A Cleveland Browns side lacking first-choice players in key positions managed to hold on to secure a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Injuries to quarterback Baker Mayfield, and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt meant the Browns were short on offence but they still managed 10 points in the first quarter.

Case Keenum led the Browns up the field on the game’s first drive and D’Ernest Johnson’s four-yard rushing TD put Cleveland up, while Chase McLaughlin made a 52-yard field goal.

Teddy Bridgewater found Melvin Gordon III for an eight-yard TD pass to bring the Broncos within three, but Keenum floated a pass to the wide-open Johnny Stanton to restore the advantage.

Denver’s Javonte Williams had some good blocking as he found the endzone from 10 yards with 5:23 left to play but the Browns kept the ball safe to see out the victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier