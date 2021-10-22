Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Government accused of ‘poor oversight’ as travellers face new test difficulties

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 10.29am
The relaxation of coronavirus rules for returning holidaymakers risks being marred by difficulties obtaining affordable lateral flow tests (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The relaxation of coronavirus rules for returning holidaymakers risks being marred by difficulties obtaining affordable lateral flow tests (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The relaxation of coronavirus rules for returning holidaymakers risks being marred by difficulties obtaining affordable lateral flow tests.

From Sunday, fully vaccinated people arriving in England from a non-red list country can use a lateral flow test rather than the PCR version.

When Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the new policy last week, he said it would make international travel “easier and cheaper”.

But problems were identified shortly after the Government website listing firms providing lateral flow tests for travellers went live on Friday.

Analysis by the PA news agency found many of the companies with the lowest advertised prices either do not allow customers to book the tests, or the actual prices are much higher.

C-19 Direct is listed as offering the tests for £14.94, but the cheapest available option on its website is £59.95.

Frustrated travellers on Twitter described the listings as “fake advertising” and “clickbait”.

Meanwhile, 48 providers are selling the tests for at least £100, with the most expensive being offered by ROC Health Services for £217.

Lateral flow tests for non-travellers are available free of charge on the NHS, and in most other major European tourist destinations they cost no more than £25.

Problems obtaining affordable tests are a headache for thousands of holidaymakers preparing to embark on half-term trips.

Issues with PCR testing – including booking tests, receiving kits and getting results – were a major issue over the summer.

The Competition and Markets Authority was asked to review the PCR test process by Mr Javid, who said travellers should not suffer from “unnecessary costs or low quality provision”.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “Why does the Government fail to learn?

“Yet again it is quoting prices for day-two tests which are not reflected by the actual test providers on their own websites.

Sajid Javid
Sajid Javid said over the summer that travellers should not face ‘unnecessary costs or low quality provision’ when it comes to testing (PA)

“Its poor oversight and lack of regulation of this multibillion-pound industry continues to beggar belief.

“Fully jabbed consumers shouldn’t have to pay more than £25 at most for a day-two antigen test which they can take at home.

“It’s vital to shop around and choose a low-cost but bona fide provider.”

Meanwhile, the Welsh Government has announced it will mirror England’s lateral flow test policy, but the change will be implemented a week later.

It said in a statement that it remains “concerned” about the speed at which the UK Government is opening up overseas travel for England.

It went on: “We have consistently urged the UK Government to take a precautionary approach towards reopening international travel.

“However, it is difficult for us to adopt a different testing regime to that required by the UK Government, as the majority of Welsh travellers enter the UK through ports and airports in England.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier